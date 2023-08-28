Green Stock News: REE Automotive Announces Strategic Partnership with Knapheide to Upfit P7-C Chassis Cabs

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / REE Automotive (Nasdaq:REE), a provider of comprehensive by-wire electric trucks, has announced a strategic collaboration with Knapheide for outfitting REE's P7-C chassis cabs to meet the diverse needs of fleet clients spanning across electric vehicle classes from Class 3 to 5. In this partnership, Knapheide bodies will complement REE's chassis cab, an integral element of their flagship P7 electric truck series.

Propelled by REE's pioneering REEcorners and x-by-wire technology, these electric vehicles are meticulously designed to lower overall fleet ownership costs. Optimally suited for urban environments, these vehicles boast a plethora of market-leading features, including exceptional maneuverability, spacious full-height interior cabs, exclusive all-wheel drive, easily accessible low step-in height, aerodynamic styling, minimized noise, heightened visibility, and enhanced safety.

The entire spectrum of P7 configurations, encompassing Knapheide-fitted box trucks, service bodies, and platform bodies, is presently available for order, with initial deliveries slated for 2024.

Tali Miller, Chief Business Officer of REE Automotive stated: "We believe partnering with Knapheide will help make the ordering process more seamless, drastically reducing the time from order to delivery for dealers, and with an integrated product delivered."

REE Automotive is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms.

