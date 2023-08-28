Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
WKN: 852552 | ISIN: US1667641005
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2023 | 18:50
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cummins Inc.: Cummins and Chevron Partner To Expand the Use of Low-Carbon Fuels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Global power technology leader Cummins Inc. and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, have announced a memorandum of understanding to leverage complementary positioning in hydrogen, natural gas and other lower carbon fuel value chains.

The announcement expands the two companies' previous strategic collaboration on hydrogen and renewable natural gas and is expected to encompass other liquid renewable fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel and renewable diesel. This collaboration is intended to encourage commercial and industrial adoption in North America.

"At Cummins, we are working to bring our Destination Zero strategy to life, and we recognize we can't do this alone," said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins' Chair and CEO. "Through Accelera by Cummins we have leading zero-emissions technologies for commercial and industrial applications, and we continue to offer a broad portfolio of engine-based solutions that reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions today."

"By collaborating strategically with Chevron, we plan to improve access to fuel and infrastructure for our customers, helping grow the availability of alternative and renewable fuels while reducing emissions," Rumsey added.

Chevron President of Americas Products Andy Walz said achieving a lower carbon future will require ambitious innovations.

"Collaborations like this one with Cummins are intended to make energy and global supply chains more affordable and reliable while helping commercial fleets who use our products and Cummins' equipment to advance a lower carbon world," Walz said. "No one company or industry can go at it alone - together with Cummins, we aim to deliver progress today."

Cummins and Chevron each have contributed to the research, development and global deployment of alternative fuels innovation, systems and technologies and will work together on enabling the commercial development at scale of alternative fuels production, transportation and delivery systems for industrial and commercial markets.

Workstreams in the new collaboration will focus on hydrogen, natural gas, and other alternative lower carbon intensity fuels such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel, renewable diesel, compressed natural gas, and other liquid renewables to expand commercial adoption.

Cummins Inc., Monday, August 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777695/Cummins-and-Chevron-Partner-To-Expand-the-Use-of-Low-Carbon-Fuels

