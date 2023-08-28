The flight ZH9065 with 203 passengers on board, which took off from Shenzhen of China, landed in Barcelona of Spain in the morning on August 28, marked the new direct flight has been launched successfully by Shenzhen Airlines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828849009/en/

Zhou Zhiwei(L6), board member and executive vice president of Shenzhen Airlines, and Hu Aimin(L5), the deputy consul-general of China in Barcelona, welcome the cabin crew and passengers of the debut flight of Shenzhen-Barcelona route in Barcelona on August 28. (Photo: Business Wire)

Together with the Barcelona municipality, the general consulate of China in Barcelona, the Air Routes Development Committee in Barcelona (CDRA), Network of airports in Spain (AENA), the Shenzhen airlines and its partner Air China, organized a warm ceremony to welcome the passengers, while the major of Barcelona, the deputy consul-general of China in Barcelona, and dozens of representatives of those organizers attended the event.

The round flight connecting Shenzhen and Barcelona is operated by Shenzhen Airlines twice a week, on every Monday and Friday. Flight ZH9066 from Barcelona to Shenzhen departs at 11:30 local time and arrives at 07:00 Beijing time, the return flight ZH9065 departs at 11:30 and arrives at 08:05.

The advanced Airbus A330 wide-body passenger aircraft has been invested in this new route, which brings every people a comfortable journey.

In addition, passengers taking this flight are provided with cross-city transfers, free transit hotels, express visa process, and other exclusive services.

Shenzhen Airlines was established in 1992 in Shenzhen, one of the core cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China. With 226 passenger aircraft of various types, the fleet of Shenzhen Airlines ranks the fifth in China. Supporting by 15 branches or bases across the whole country, Shenzhen Airlines operates now more than 200 routes, covering the major destinations in China and abroad.

Shenzhen is one of the five major airports in China, also an important transportation hub in the Asia-Pacific region, plays an important role for connecting China and the other countries.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and China, and the second anniversary of Barcelona and Shenzhen becoming sister cities. The new route sets up a convenient air bridge between the two cities, which will further promote the cooperation between the two places and even between the two nations in the fields of sci-tech, culture, tourism, and trade.

The new route is Shenzhen Airlines' second direct flight from Europe following the first one between London and Shenzhen. Shenzhen Airlines will continue to enrich the route network in near future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828849009/en/

Contacts:

Z. Pan info@xinhuaeurope.com