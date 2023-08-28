Schuler Incorporated Canton: The Press Shop of the Future Comes to FABTECH

Schuler presents the Press Shop of the Future, live technology demos, and the company's latest equipment innovations in Chicago

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, will bring the Press Shop of the Future to the FABTECH show floor at booth D41306. The show will take place September 11-14 at the McCormick Place, in Chicago, IL. Booth visitors will learn how they can optimize costs, output, and carbon footprint with the help of key technologies that maximize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and implement digitalization.

"Schuler is the market and technology leader for customer-driven innovation and has been serving the metal forming industry for 185 years," states Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "The Press Shop of the Future goes beyond digital tools; it comprises Schuler technology, service support, and digital solutions to create a fully networked press shop."

Technologies on-site include Visual Die Protection (VDP), Schuler Connect, and Machine Applications (Edge-to-Cloud solutions) from Schuler's Digital Suite. VDP is a camera-based system designed to stop presses before damages occur. Schuler's live demo will reveal immediate ROI from VDP's capability to detect foreign objects, inspect processes, and monitor die functions. A live demo of Schuler Connect will showcase remote service and troubleshooting support via smart glasses, smart phone, or tablet. Machine Applications will demonstrate digital press shop planning practices that provide predictive maintenance to avoid efficiency losses and damage risks.

Schuler will also present forming technology specific to stamping and cutting, laser blanking, and hydraulic applications. Attendees will discover Schuler's future modular transfer press concept, "Triton." Technologies designed for cost-effective part production will be featured - including the MechNEXT, ServoNEXT, and ServoMAX press lines and automatic racking systems. Schuler's die-free laser blanking lines with DynamicFlow Technology (DFT), crownless TwinServo Technology (TST) presses, and press lines for producing electrical sheets for motors along with cylindrical and prismatic battery housings will also be represented on-site.

Schuler North America has the largest local OEM service support and will provide more information about lifecycle services to attendees. Schuler's service capabilities include value-add predictive maintenance, remote service, and spare parts via Service Agreements as well as modernizations, retrofits, upgrades, smart inspections, and more - even for non-Schuler brands.

Tiago Vasconcellos, Director of Sales, Automotive and Industry, will present, "How Smart is Your Press Shop?" on September 13 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, room S501bc. The presentation will use The Smart Press Shop, a newly formed joint venture between Porsche and Schuler, as an exemplary case study. Attendees will discover innovative and practical ways to incorporate digitalization into production and become a state-of-the-art stamping facility directly from Schuler.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, and Sovema Group.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

