Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Transatlantic Mining Corp. (TSXV: TCO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a diamond drill rig to its Monitor Copper Gold Project. The inaugural plan is to drill up to 1,000 metres of diamond core to test the copper anomalism found on earlier surface geological reconnaissance. Grades of up to 30% copper at the nearby Big Elk Prospect have previously been reported near surface.

The Monitor Copper Gold Project straddles the Montana and Idaho border, approximately 5 miles south of Taft Idaho USA.

Plan of Monitor Project- Big Elk Prospect





Plan Map showing the Big Elk Prospect within the Monitor Project

About the Monitor Claim Group:

Transatlantic has a drill permit in place to commence drilling activities at the Big Elk prospect as part of its joint venture agreement within the greater Monitor Copper Gold project.

"No drilling has been completed on the Big Elk prospect historically, and with copper anomalism on the surface, the company looks forward to its maiden drill program to test the depth and strike extents of its surface copper expression," commented Bernie Sostak, CEO of Transatlantic Mining.

Review by Qualified Person

Aslam Awan PhD MAusIMM (CP Geo) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 for having reviewed, only the technical information contained in this news release. Mr Awan is the Principal for AAA Geo Consultants:

About Transatlantic Mining Corp.

Transatlantic Mining (TSXV: TCO) is an emerging precious and base metal explorer. The Company has a focus on converting projects into mines within stable mining jurisdictions. The Company currently has property interests including an 80% Joint Venture position on the Monitor Copper-Gold project in Montana-Idaho (USA) and 100 % of the Golden Jubilee Gold Project with its associated mining rights. The Company has an extended lease, right to mine and purchase arrangement for the Miller Gold Mine in Montana to 100% ownership by way of payment royalty.

For further information please contact: Bernie Sostak +61 (0) 439 904 044

