Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - The Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau (COMMB) has announced their AI-Powered Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) called OOH-GPT (Beta), which focuses solely on supporting and educating agencies, operators, and brand marketers on out-of-home.

This new AI-powered system opens up a world of possibilities, offering valuable insights, data-driven recommendations, and personalized solutions to industry professionals. OOH-GPT is aiming to reshape the out-of-home (OOH) landscape, empowering marketers and advertisers to make more informed decisions and achieve greater success in their OOH campaigns, all while gaining invaluable knowledge on the out-of-home landscape that they can continue to apply day-to-day.





COMMB

Farrokh Mansouri, Head of Data at COMMB, developed the OOH-GPT tool with the primary objective of education. "Out-of-home advertising is an environment that is changing rapidly - and it's not something everybody knows about or understands. I attended a data summit recently and I presented to a group of data scientists about the out-of-home industry and what is happening from a research, data, and measurement perspective. Many individuals weren't aware of the capabilities of this space. Needless to say, I had a line-up of many data specialists waiting to discuss more about what out-of-home has to offer. It was really eye-opening." He continues, "This is what prompted OOH-GPT. A place that individuals can go to learn more about out-of-home and gain a deeper understanding of the OOH medium and its capabilities."

Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB, states, "OOH-GPT can provide information on various aspects of OOH advertising such as its definition, types, advantages, effectiveness, targeting options, measurement, and best practices. While COMMB boasts a range of objectives, many are centered around educating brand marketers about the advantages and capabilities of out-of-home advertising. This is precisely where OOH-GPT comes into play to assist us. We are thrilled to launch the beta version of OOH-GPT, and we cannot wait to watch the tool evolve with the objective of supporting and educating those interested in the out-of-home advertising space."

To interact with OOH-GPT (Beta), visit www.chat.commb.ca and learn more about the out-of-home advertising industry.

About COMMB

COMMB is the national not-for-profit organization for the Canadian out-of-home (OOH) industry. Our membership base is comprised of advertisers, agencies, programmatic tech-stacks, and OOH companies, large and small. COMMB is responsible for the collective marketing and measurement efforts for the OOH industry, developing proprietary audience measurement methodologies for a variety of OOH media formats, and ensuring the voice of OOH is at the forefront of media via broad marketing and communications initiatives. www.commb.ca

For more information please contact:

Lara Menzies

Director, Marketing & Partnerships, COMMB

lmenzies@commb.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178743