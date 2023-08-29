Company to Highlight Onboard Charger, E-Bike Fast Charger, Other Design Boards for 2 and 3 Wheeled Vehicles, Charging Solutions, and Electric Cars

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN), a global leader in robust GaN power semiconductors, announced today that its electronica India displays will highlight the company's technology leadership for next generation electric vehicle power systems. Attendees can visit Transphorm at Hall 2, Booth E2D31 during the event on September 13 15 in the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

With a global GaN TAM of $642 million in 2023 (estimated), the electric vehicle mobility/charging market for/in scooters and e-bikes to auto-rickshaws, trucks, and cars is recognized as an optimal industry to benefit from the performance, efficiency, and price advantages offered by GaN power conversion. Transphorm's innovations and products ramped in the field to date include a variety of "first, best, only" achievements and a future roadmap that position the company as the leading robust GaN device provider capable of supporting EV system requirements. Such achievements include:

Unmatched platform reliability: 0.05 FIT with more than 200 billion field operation hours.

Proven 50% higher power density with over 99% efficiency at 20% lower overall system cost.

650 V SuperGaN devices in use across low- to high-power in-production customer applications today.

devices in use across low- to high-power in-production customer applications today. Demonstrated 5 µs short circuit capability and 1200 V GaN technology in development.

The company's electric vehicle application benefits will be showcased via various reference designs and evaluation kits. These design tools demonstrate the SuperGaN platform's advantages for power systems used in 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, electric cars such as onboard/offboard chargers, battery swapping chargers, pole chargers, and more. Highlighted demos include:

300 W EV CC CV CCM PFC+ LLC Charger Board

750 W Onboard Charger Board

2.2 kW E-Bike Fast Charger Board

2.5 kW Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC Board

3 kW Inverter Board

4 kW Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC Board

One Core Platform, Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm is the leading GaN power semiconductor company differentiated by its technology's high manufacturability, easy designability, easy drivability, and high reliability. The company today supports the largest range of power conversion requirements (45 W to 10+ kW) across the widest range of power applications. Transphorm's FET portfolio includes 650 V devices with 1200 V device(s) in development. These devices are JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified, making them optimal solutions for power adapters and computer PSUs through to broad industrial UPSs and electric vehicle mobility systems.

