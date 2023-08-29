Das Instrument 05M KYG2743Y1061 DALI FOODS GROUP HD -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2023

The instrument 05M KYG2743Y1061 DALI FOODS GROUP HD -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2023



Das Instrument 5B8 JP3152740001 ABC-MART EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2023

The instrument 5B8 JP3152740001 ABC-MART EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2023



Das Instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2023

The instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2023



Das Instrument Y28 GG00BTC2K735 AXIOM EUR.FIN.DEBT FD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2023

The instrument Y28 GG00BTC2K735 AXIOM EUR.FIN.DEBT FD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2023



Das Instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2023

The instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2023

