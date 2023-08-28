Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: A2JNTN | ISIN: US38267D1090 | Ticker-Symbol: 2OX
PR Newswire
28.08.2023 | 23:45
87 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Goosehead Insurance and Jackson Financial Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 1 :

  • Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASD: GSHD) will replace NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is acquiring NuVasive in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

  • Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) will replace NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASD: PTEN) is acquiring NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

September 1, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Jackson Financial

JXN

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NEX

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
