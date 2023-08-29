RIV Capital Inc.: RIV Capital Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30th, 2023

Well capitalized to execute on the significant New York market opportunity and enter new geographies with $90.7 million in cash at period end

Chestertown facility expansion ramping up with products anticipated to reach the New York wholesale market in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023

Construction of flagship Buffalo facility continues, with cultivation and production operations expected to commence mid 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets, today released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ("CQ2 2023"). Due to a change in the Company's fiscal year end from March 31st to December 31st, the Company's current fiscal year will be comprised of three quarters for a total of nine months, beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023 . All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"With our continued progress on the development of our flagship Buffalo facility, as well as the operational enhancements we have completed in Chestertown, we have rapidly advanced our core strategy of deepening our operations within New York ahead of our anticipated entry into the adult-use market," said Mike Totzke, COO and interim CEO of RIV Capital. "We continue to optimize our wholesale channels, and we expect products cultivated and produced in the expansion facility to hit the market by the end of the year. In Buffalo, we received regulatory approval for the facility and expect to complete construction in the third quarter of 2024."

"Our innovation pipeline is growing as we look to introduce several new form factors to patients and consumers in the coming quarters. It is our intention to remain competitive in the burgeoning New York market through continued differentiation of our product suite together with exceptional quality, broad offerings, and favorable price points."

"While the market rollout in New York has not been as smooth as we had hoped, we are encouraged by recent developments, including enhanced enforcement actions to combat the illicit market and continued movement towards the proposed opening of the state's adult-use market. It is still our firm belief that New York is well on its way to being one of the most exciting and significant adult-use markets in the country, and we look forward to making a notable mark there when it opens."

Eddie Lucarelli, CFO of RIV Capital, added, "A core focus of the business continues to be the thoughtful deployment of capital in New York, where we expect to benefit from a first-mover advantage in the wholesale market and aim to establish our position as a leading operator in the state. Our liquidity position remains strong, and we anticipate executing on additional opportunities to further expand our geographical footprint with the core goal of driving sustained shareholder value."

In recent months, New York regulators have begun actively working to reduce the breadth and scope of illicit operations in the state. The Company commends state officials for this necessary step toward displacing the illicit New York market, which has resulted in unsafe conditions for patients and consumers and unfavorable market pressure on legal cannabis operators.

The Company continues its cooperation and active dialogue with other stakeholder groups as well as the New York Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management (the "OCM") and looks forward to working collaboratively with these parties as the market rollout continues. The Company still anticipates that it is on track to enter the adult-use ("AU") wholesale market in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023 ("CQ4 2023"), with a first retail dispensary expected to open by January 1, 2024, followed by two additional retail dispensaries expected to open on or around July 1, 2024 .

Progress is gradually being made in New York, and while certain legal hurdles have emerged regarding the revised proposed draft regulations, RIV Capital remains dedicated to fostering the development of a successful, safe, and equitable cannabis market that will best serve patients and consumers.

Chestertown Facility

The Chestertown, New York facility expansion is now operational, and the Company is ramping up usage of the new greenhouse bays. With the completion of this project, the Company is well on pace to begin introducing products cultivated and manufactured in Chestertown to medical patients over the next 3 months, ahead of the Company's planned entry into the AU wholesale market in CQ4 2023.

Flagship Buffalo Facility

Construction continues at the Company's indoor flagship facility following receipt of OCM regulatory approval for the site. The new cultivation and manufacturing facility in Buffalo will focus on the production of premium flower and will significantly expand the Company's cultivation and manufacturing capabilities in the state. Completion of the construction and commissioning of the facility is expected to occur by CQ3 2024. The Company will require additional OCM approval prior to the commencement of commercial operations.

Strategic Growth Committee

As previously disclosed, the Strategic Growth Committee ("SGC") has commenced an expansive due diligence process to identify a small subset of counterparties that are ideally situated for a potential M&A transaction. The SGC continues its work and has advanced discussions with a small list of counterparties it believes will best enhance the Company's strategic goals of expanding its geographic footprint and unlocking the value of its New York assets.

Marketing and Product Development

As of June 30, 2023, Etain products were in 34 of 38, or nearly 90%, of medical dispensaries across the state. Etain continues to optimize its wholesale channel for anticipated entry into the AU market later this year.

The Company is currently making operational enhancements and deploying new technologies to diversify its offering in anticipation of launching a number of new, innovative products across various form factors. Most recently, Etain debuted a new flower size offering, 7g Smalls, available in a variety of strains.

The following is a summary of the Company's financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial highlights summarized in tables in this press release are presented in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts. All references to "$" are to United States dollars.

Summary Operating Results(1)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 1,901 $ 1,428 Excise taxes (115) (87) Total revenue, net 1,786 1,341 Cost of goods sold 1,591 783 Gross profit excluding fair value items 195 558 Fair value items included in gross profit 198 (36) Gross profit 393 522 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 5,306 5,529 Operating loss (4,913) (5,007) Other income (loss) (4,289) 2,157 Loss before taxes (9,202) (2,850) Income tax expense (recovery) (60) 624 Net loss $ (9,142) $ (3,474) Other comprehensive loss (598) (4,549) Total comprehensive loss $ (9,740) $ (8,023)





Loss per share - basic $ (0.07) $ (0.02) Loss per share - diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.02)

(1) The Company changed its presentation currency from the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, effective April 1, 2022. Comparative period results have been restated to reflect current period presentation.

Summary Cash Flows and Financial Position Data

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities $ (5,714) $ (4,734) Net cash flows from investing activities 19,066 (166,079) Net cash flows from financing activities (579) 24,550 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 12,773 $ (146,263) Effect of foreign exchange rate movements on cash held 479 (906) Cash, beginning of fiscal period(1) 77,468 318,706 Cash, end of fiscal period $ 90,720 $ 171,537







As at June 30, 2023 As at March 31, 2023 Current assets $ 104,336 $ 111,906 Non-current assets 154,020 149,912 Total assets $ 258,356 $ 261,818





Current liabilities $ 5,830 $ 6,828 Non-current liabilities 153,503 146,143 Total liabilities $ 159,333 $ 152,971





Total shareholders' equity $ 99,023 $ 108,847

(1) At the beginning of the fiscal period for the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had $20.4 million of surplus cash invested in instruments with a maturity of greater than three months, which was classified separate from cash on the Company's consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, these investments matured and were reclassified to cash upon reinvestment in term deposits with a maturity of less than three months.

The Company reported revenue, net of excise taxes, of $1.8 million for CQ2 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ("CQ2 2022"). Retail revenue of $1.7 million was generated from Etain's medical dispensaries in Manhattan, Kingston, Syracuse, and Yonkers, and wholesale revenue of $0.2 million was generated from sales of Etain-branded medical cannabis products to other registered organizations in New York . The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the recognition of a full quarter of revenue contribution from Etain in the current period, while the same period in the prior year only reflected revenue contribution from April 22 nd onwards. Revenue continues to be in line with comparable periods as a result of the slowdown in progression toward the wider launch of the AU market, as well as competition from the rampant illicit market.

The Company reported cost of goods sold (which excludes unrealized fair value changes included in biological assets and realized fair value changes included in inventory sold) of $1.6 million for CQ2 2023, compared to $0.8 million for CQ2 2022. The increase in cost of goods sold for CQ2 2023 can be attributed to the ramp-up of Etain's operations ahead of its anticipated entry into the AU market, which is expected in CQ4 2023.

CQ2 2023 gross profit was $0.4 million compared to a gross profit of $0.5 million for CQ2 2022.

The Company reported selling, general, and administrative expenses of $5.3 million for CQ2 2023, compared to $5.5 million for CQ2 2022. While the overall scope of the Company's operations has increased since CQ2 2022, it is focused on maintaining effective operating expense controls to prudently manage the scaling up of the business.

The Company reported other loss of $4.3 million for CQ2 2023, compared with other income of $2.2 million for CQ2 2022. Non-cash accretion and interest expense comprised $3.5 million of this amount in CQ2 2023.

The Company reported an income tax recovery of $0.1 million for CQ2 2023, compared with an income tax expense of $0.6 million for CQ2 2022.

The Company reported a net loss of $9.1 million, and a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.07, for CQ2 2023, compared with a net loss of $3.5 million, and a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02, for CQ2 2022.

The Company reported other comprehensive loss of $0.6 million for CQ2 2023, compared with $4.5 million for CQ2 2022.

CQ2 2023 total comprehensive loss was $9.7 million compared with $8.0 million for CQ2 2022.

An audio-only recording of RIV Capital's conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.rivcapital.com/investors .

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.rivcapital.com/investors .

For more information regarding the Company and its portfolio companies, please refer to the MD&A and the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated June 14, 2023, also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.rivcapital.com/investors .

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of ScottsMiracle-Gro, RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

