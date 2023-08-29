Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2023 | 08:58
187 Leser
Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee's decision about the Termination of AS Baltika shares from Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-29 08:50 CEST --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 29,
2023 to approve the application of AS Baltika and to delist the shares (BLT1T,
ISIN code: EE3100145616) from Baltic Main List. 

The last listing day for AS Baltika shares is set to August 30, 2023.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
