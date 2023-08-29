Jaguar Land Rover and Wykes Engineering are building a 2.5 MWh storage system with electric-vehicle batteries taken from Jaguar I-PACE cars. The large-scale system will store wind and solar at an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom.UK car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover says it is partnering with Wykes Engineering to build large-scale stationary energy systems based on second-life lithium-ion batteries from its I-PACE electric vehicles. The system will store renewable energy coming from unspecified wind and solar plants, the company said, noting that it will have a storage capacity of 2.5 ...

