Protembis announces the appointment of Professor J. Mocco to Board of Directors

Protembis GmbH (Protembis) a privately-held emerging cardiovascular medical device company, announced today the appointment of Professor J Mocco MD, MS, FAANS, FAHA of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, USA as an independent member of their Board of Directors.

Professor Mocco brings a wealth of clinical and academic experience as the Kalmon D. Post Professor and Senior Vice Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at Mount Sinai and is the immediate past President of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery. Over his distinguished medical career spanning more than 20 years, he has authorship credits on over 600 publications. He is an editorial board member of Stroke since 2015 and has served or is serving as an associate editor of other journals including Neurosurgery, the Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery, and ISNR Stroke

In his new role on the Board of Protembis, Professor Mocco will offer insights into the strategic direction of the company with his deep knowledge and clinical insights of endovascular stroke diagnosis and management. He will offer guidance on clinical strategies and new product development.

"I have been impressed by the Protembis team's achievements in developing an elegant system to mitigate cerebral infarction risk during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement" says Professor Mocco. He continues: "Their adaptive IDE clinical trial strategy is both rigorous and innovative. I am excited to offer my insights and guidance to the Board as this field evolves to treat future aortic stenosis patients who will have zero tolerance for brain injury as a potential procedural complication".

Protembis has recently received FDA approval to conduct an IDE study aimed at demonstrating safety and efficacy of the ProtEmbo Cerebral Protection System ("ProtEmbo") during transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR"). The ProtEmbo System is an intra-aortic filter device that protects the entire brain from embolic material liberated during the TAVR procedure. It is a low-profile system that shields all cerebral vessels, delivered through the left radial artery for optimal placement and stability. This is an ideal access site enabling physicians to avoid interference with TAVR equipment which is typically delivered through the femoral artery. The IDE study is designed as a multicenter randomized controlled trial in the USA and Europe.

"To have such an eminent expert with deep experience in the field of stroke joining our Board, is a strong indication of the Protembis solution for cerebral embolic protection's impact in the future of TAVR" say Karl von Mangoldt and Conrad Rasmus Co-CEOs of Protembis. "I am delighted to welcome Professor Mocco to the Board of Protembis and to have his insights and strategic guidance as we generate confirmatory clinical data and further advance the field of cerebral embolic protection with the ProtEmbo System for complete cerebral protection" adds Dr Azin Parhizgar, Chairwoman of the Protembis Board of Directors.

About Protembis

Protembis is a privately-held emerging medical device company that has developed the ProtEmbo Cerebral Protection System. The company strives to provide a simple and reliable solution to protect patients from brain injury during left-sided heart procedures, improving patient quality of life and reducing overall healthcare costs associated with brain injury during such procedures. The ProtEmbo System is currently undergoing clinical investigations.

