Bioservo Technologies AB (publ): Carbonhand is available for Veterans in the US

Bioservo signs a Sales Agent agreement with Trivet Medical LLC for sales of Carbonhand to Hospitals, Clinics, and Medical Centers within the Veterans Health Administration and Department of Defense in the US. With the first Sales Agent in place, the grip-strengthening device Carbonhand is available for all US Veterans suffering from impaired hand function.

KISTA, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivet Medical LLC is a specialized strategic sales and distribution LLC, highly focused on commercializing disruptive, best-in-class med-tech devices and technologies. Founded by Charles Coyle, Trivet Medical's mission is to develop underrepresented and underserved healthcare conditions through innovative technology within the Department of Defense, Veterans Health, and key US Healthcare Markets, Regionally and Nationally. The sales team and channel comprise of successful and seasoned industry executives who have served in sales leadership, sales management & and sales training roles.

"We are excited and pleased to represent Bioservo for the US launch within the Department of Defense Hospitals and Veteran's Health Institutions," says Charles Coyle, founder of Trivet Medical LLC, and continues, "Carbonhand is a smart, intuitive, and revolutionary aid that gives back power to people with impaired hand function. There is no greater honor than to be of service to a member of our US Armed Forces who has given sacrifice, sustained injury, loss, or hardship. We are proud to be part of a restorative solution that impacts everyday life for US Veterans."

"Our initial focus in the US is to increase independence and quality of life for US Veterans with impaired hand function. The Veterans Health Administration includes the largest coordinated healthcare system in the United States and has 9 million individuals enrolled," says Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo Technologies. "Recently we announced the agreement with Veterans Health Solutions Service as a wholesale distributor, the Trivet Medial sales team now signed is the first to start to promote Carbonhand to Veteran's Health Institutions. We will continue to expand our sales channel within the Veterans Health Administration."

For more information, please contact,

Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo Technologies AB

Phone: +468 21 17 10

petter.backgren@bioservo.com

Loren Wass, US Commercial Development, Bioservo Technologies AB

Phone: +1 978 502 6330

Loren.wass@bioservo.com

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world-leading company in wearable muscle strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy, and efficient. The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health of workers and to improve the quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength. Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.



FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/bioservo-technologies-ab--publ-/i/carbonhand-garage,c3210244 Carbonhand Garage

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbonhand-is-available-for-veterans-in-the-us-301912121.html