Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: London De-listing 29-Aug-2023 / 11:00 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY ADR: AUCOY Date 29 August 2023

Polymetal announces that the London De-listing has completed.

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 28 July 2023, the Company can confirm that it has cancelled its admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares from the Premium Equity Commercial Companies Segment of the Official List of the FCA and from admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company re-confirms that it remains listed on AIX as its primary stock exchange.

