Dienstag, 29.08.2023
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
WKN: A2QCUB | ISIN: US73178Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol: PM6A
Frankfurt
01.06.23
13:14 Uhr
1,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.08.2023 | 10:31
Polymetal: London De-listing

DJ Polymetal: London De-listing 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: London De-listing 
29-Aug-2023 / 11:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     29 August 2023

Polymetal International plc London De-listing

Polymetal announces that the London De-listing has completed.

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 28 July 2023, the Company can confirm that it has cancelled its admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares from the Premium Equity Commercial Companies Segment of the Official List of the FCA and from admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company re-confirms that it remains listed on AIX as its primary stock exchange.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov       +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Kirill Kuznetsov      +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  267829 
EQS News ID:  1713865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
