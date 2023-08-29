The authorities in Arizona have upheld the precedent of capping the reduction at 10% for compensation rates for rooftop PV, following a proposal for a 37% cut. However, there is a possibility of new risks emerging, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission.From pv magazine USA The Arizona Corporation Commission has voted to cut the Resource Comparison Proxy (RCP), a metric that is used to determine the market value of exporting rooftop solar production to the grid. The commission voted to reduce the RCP by 10%, in line with a 2017 rule that capped value reductions at that level. While the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...