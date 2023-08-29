BayWa re has agreed to acquire Ribeiro Solar, a Brazilian PV distributor headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná. The company also operates distribution centers in Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, and Pernambuco.From pv magazine Brazil Germany's Bay§a re said this week that it has agreed to acquire Brazilian PV product distributor Ribeiro Solar. Bay"a re said it will finalize the transaction in the coming weeks. It did not reveal the financial terms of the deal. "This move solidifies BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's foothold in the Brazilian solar energy market, while also strengthening its existing solar distribution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...