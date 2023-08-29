Radware is Positioned as the Leader in both Bot Management and DDoS Mitigation in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' 2023 SPARK Matrix

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radware has been named the 2023 technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix analysis of both the Bot management and DDoS mitigation markets. Radware is a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The comprehensive analysis offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being recognized as the technology leader in Bot management and DDoS mitigation for four consecutive years is a testament to our ongoing commitment to product innovation," said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer at Radware. "We are firmly focused on delivering state-of-the-art network and application protection. In a threat landscape that continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, good enough security is no longer enough. You need proven solutions finely tuned to address escalating cyber attacks without overwhelming the business."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a Bot management solution as "a security tool that enables organizational IT systems to automatically detect, block, redirect, and mitigate malicious internet bot traffic and allow good bots to have controlled and secured access to the organization's website, mobile apps, and APIs on a real-time basis."

"Radware Bot Manager provides comprehensive capabilities, including intent-based deep behavioral analysis, a variety of mitigation options, granular analytics and reporting, collective bot intelligence, and device fingerprinting, to help organizations identify, detect, and manage malicious bot activities inside the organizational IT system. Additionally, Radware Bot Manager provides multiple mitigation options. This includes Radware's unique and differentiated blockchain-based Cryptographic Challenge as well as Block, CAPTCHA, Feed Fake Data, Complex JavaScript, Throttle, Drop Request, Session Termination, Redirect Loop, Tarpit, Log Only, Custom Response, and Allow. Owing to Radware's ability to cater to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, along with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and highly scalable product suite, the company has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2023," said Hardik Jain, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines DDoS mitigation as "solutions that secure websites, applications, networks, servers, and IP addresses by deflecting various types of DDoS attacks like volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks from the network connected to the internet."

"Radware offers organizations high-capacity DDoS mitigation with patented algorithms and real-time signature creation for wide attack coverage against zero-day attacks. Radware also defends organizations against layer 7 DDoS attacks and mitigates encrypted attacks using unique behavioral-based protection for accurate detection. Radware provides DDoS protection for all types of infrastructures, including on-prem data centers, and private and public clouds as well as integrated WAF, bot and API protection for all environments, multi-faceted protection for public cloud environments, and advanced multi-cloud ADC. Based on our analysis, Radware delivered overall strong performances across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. The company's compelling customer testimonials, thorough roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and highly scalable technology all contributed to its position as the 2023 technology leader in the global DDoS mitigation market," said Riya Tomar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

