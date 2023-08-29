eGain Corporation: eGain Solve 2023 Ushers the Era of Knowledge Automation, Ignited by Generative AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, announced its Solve 23 conference to be held on September 25, at the Brewery, London. It will showcase the next generation of eGain Knowledge Hub, melding generative AI and knowledge management to automate service.



Kicking off with a keynote from the eGain CEO, the conference will feature clients and partners sharing success stories of knowledge-powered transformation of customer engagement at scale across industries. The conference will also feature a one-of-a-kind masterclass on generative AI for customer service, where attendees can learn about use-cases and best practices.

"Knowledge and Generative AI technologies working together can automate customer engagement like never before," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

Highlights

KEYNOTE The Knowledge Foundation: Take GPT from Transformer to Transformation



CLIENT INNOVATION STORIES ALD Automotive, BT/EE, Cathay Pacific and Deloitte, First Central, RSA, Tryg, and Wiggle



OTHER Masterclass on Generative AI for customer service Demo lounge, featuring the latest and greatest eGain product capabilities, integrations, and ecosystem Deep-dive, breakout sessions on eGain solutions with Q&A One-on-one meetings with key eGain executives and managers





Note: Agenda is subject to change without notice.

How to register

Visit https://www.egain.com/solve-2023-london/ (https://www.egain.com/solve-2023-london/).

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

