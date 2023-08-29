Jackery Inc.: Jackery Obtains Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced that its star product, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000, has been certified Climate Pledge Friendly by Amazon, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and dedication to making a positive impact on the planet.

The Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly initiative is a program to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. Climate Pledge Friendly products are clearly labeled in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section of Amazon. This green label is only given to products that adhere to strict environmental standards and show a strong dedication to sustainable development. The plaudit serves as a testament to the Jackery product's eco-friendly design and its positive impact on mitigating climate change.

"In line with our core values and mission to offer environmentally friendly power solutions to consumers, while also ensuring the preservation of our planet, we are delighted to participate in this program," said Tracy Wang, Global PR Head at Jackery. "This initiative not only promotes widespread adoption and influence towards sustainable consumption but also encourages brands like Jackery, to prioritize the creation of more sustainable products - an endeavor we have dedicated ourselves to for several years."

For years, Jackery has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to sustainability, offering a range of products that prioritize environmental responsibility. Most notably, Jackery has achieved carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD for ten of its products. Furthermore, Jackery's unwavering dedication to sustainable innovation has been recognized with the prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award for 2023, specifically for its outstanding SG 2000 Plus. Jackery is also dedicated to environmental preservation and actively participates in various initiatives. Jackery partnered with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to plant 10,000 trees. Jackery has also teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in a restoration program aimed at helping the critically endangered black-footed ferrets in North America.

The Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly certification brings headline recognition to Jackery's ongoing efforts to provide innovative and eco-conscious solutions for customers around the world while protecting the planet. By continuing to prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility, Jackery aims to make more contributions to the global transition to clean energy and promote a more sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196335/f1c317a7ae2ee01bb742a801deb03a1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/4241016/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-obtains-amazon-climate-pledge-friendly-label-301912365.html