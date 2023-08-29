Chicony to leverage Ambient's low-light solar PV cells in groundbreaking new keyboard powered by indoor ambient light and made with recycled materials

Ambient Photonics and Chicony (TWSE: 2385) today announced their plans to develop a revolutionary battery-free, wireless keyboard that is powered by Ambient's breakthrough low-light solar photovoltaic (PV) cells. The low-profile keyboard will achieve a smaller carbon footprint by eliminating disposable batteries and using recycled materials while offering the full range of features that consumers demand: high-precision keys with a mechanical feel, quiet typing and a streamlined design.

"We chose Ambient Photonics as our keyboard power partner because we can seamlessly integrate their unique, high-density solar PV cells into our products. With Ambient, our team can build a truly elegant and sustainable keyboard without compromising on design, functionality or features," commented Layro Chen, Vice President of R&D Division, Input Device BU of Chicony.

Ambient Photonics and Chicony have successfully developed functional keyboard prototypes and are working to enable customers to bring this new product to market in early 2024. The keyboard will be powered by Ambient's cells, which generate endless power from the full spectrum of indoor light. The keyboard will also utilize a new type of scissor-style switch technology for an ultra-quiet, tactile and responsive typing experience.

"Together with Chicony, we are designing the world's most sustainable keyboard," commented Bates Marshall, CEO of Ambient Photonics. "Our goal is to create a fundamentally different class of PC accessory that is powered by the light that surrounds us and not by disposable batteries that all too often become e-waste in our landfills."

Working prototypes of the new keyboard will be on display at the Ambient Photonics Booth #404, Hall 2.2 in the Sustainability Village of the IFA Consumer Electronics Unlimited Conference. The conference will take place in Berlin, Germany, from September 1st through September 5th. To learn more about Ambient's presence at IFA, please visit: www.ambientphotonics.com/ifa.

About Ambient Photonics

California-based Ambient Photonics was founded in 2019 to bring low-light energy harvesting technology to mass scale. Ambient's technology was originally developed at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, and funded at inception by Cthulhu Ventures LLC, is backed by leading investors like Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Fine Structure Ventures, I Squared Capital and Tony Fadell's Future Shape. The company's low-light solar cells deliver ground-breaking power density at mass market price points, inspiring a new era in connected device form and function. Ambient works with leading global electronics manufacturers to deliver superior design possibilities, performance, sustainability and convenience with embedded solar cells across a range of disposable battery-powered devices. Explore endless power at: ambientphotonics.com.

About Chicony

Chicony is a professional ODM/OEM manufacturer based in Taiwan. Founded in 1983, Chicony has established a global manufacturing network across Thailand, China, and the Czech Republic with branches in the US and Japan. Chicony is listed in Taiwan Stock Exchange and the ticker is 2385. Chicony's major products are keyboards (for notebook, desktop and tablets/2-in-1 device), image products (AI surveillance camera, smart video conference system, driver monitor system, digital health, and notebook camera module), switching power supplies (for notebook, desktop, server, cloud application, and satellite communication), and smart home products (IP cam, smart doorbell cam, and smart home surveillance product). Chicony has a leading market share in keyboard, camera module and power adaptor for notebook in the global market. For more information, please visit www.chicony.com

