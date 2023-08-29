Kanzhun Limited: KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,487.6 million (US$205.2 million), an increase of 33.7% from RMB1,112.3 million for the same quarter of 2022.

Calculated cash billings 1 for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,619.5 million (US$223.3 million), an increase of 65.4% from RMB979.2 million for the same quarter of 2022.

Average monthly active users 2 for the second quarter of 2023 were 43.6 million, an increase of 64.5% from 26.5 million for the same quarter of 2022.

Total paid enterprise customers 3 in the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 were 4.5 million, an increase of 18.4% from 3.8 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

in the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 were 4.5 million, an increase of 18.4% from 3.8 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB309.6 million (US$42.7 million), an increase of 234.7% from RMB92.5 million for the same quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income4 for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB568.5 million (US$78.4 million), an increase of 134.6% from RMB242.3 million for the same quarter of 2022.



Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of the Company, commented, "We are delighted to deliver a strong set of results for the second quarter of 2023. Our monthly active users continued to experience robust growth and hit another historical high this quarter, with ongoing expansion among blue-collar users and in second-tier and lower-tier cities. This growth is a testament to our dedication to iterating our products and algorithms to enhance our service capabilities, as we strive to serve users from a broad swath of industries and locations. Our ability to meet diverse user groups' needs and our flexible monetization model enabled us to capture rising recovery opportunities among blue-collar workers and small and medium-sized enterprises this year, driving our sustainable growth despite a challenging macro environment."

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Driven by our robust user growth and healthy user engagement, our revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 33.7% year-on-year. We also recorded RMB309.6 million in our net income and RMB568.5 million in adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023, the highest in our Company's operational history. The solid results for the quarter once again testified to the effectiveness and resilience of our business model. Moving forward, we are confident in our ability to maintain sustainable quality growth momentum with further improvements in operating efficiency."

1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.

3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.

4 Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,487.6 million (US$205.2 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 33.7% from RMB1,112.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,470.8 million (US$202.8 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 33.7% from RMB1,099.9 million for the same period in 2022. This increase was mainly driven by the user growth and increased user engagement.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB16.8 million (US$2.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 34.4% from RMB12.5 million for the same period in 2022, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,310.8 million (US$180.8 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.8% from RMB1,041.8 million for the same period of 2022. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB258.9 million (US$35.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 72.8% from RMB149.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Cost of revenues was RMB270.3 million (US$37.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 55.2% from RMB174.2 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost and payment processing cost.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB471.6 million (US$65.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 18.0% from RMB399.5 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased headcount and increased share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB365.9 million (US$50.5 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 18.9% from RMB307.7 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB203.0 million (US$28.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB160.3 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB175.0 million (US$24.1 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 129.4% from RMB76.3 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB309.6 million (US$42.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 234.7% from RMB92.5 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income was RMB568.5 million (US$78.4 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 134.6% from RMB242.3 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by enhanced operating efficiency and increased investment income and financial income with the Company's treasury management strategy to increase investments in time deposits as well as principal-guaranteed fixed rate notes and structured deposits.

Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB0.71 (US$0.10) and RMB0.69 (US$0.09), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.21 and RMB0.20 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1.31 (US$0.18) and RMB1.26 (US$0.17), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.56 and RMB0.53 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB763.7 million (US$105.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 308.6% from RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB12,790.8 million (US$1,763.9 million) as of June 30, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs) over the next 12 months.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.53 billion and RMB1.56 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.8% to 32.3%. This forecast reflects the Company's current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar ("US$") amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income/loss, adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provides valuable insights into the cash generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss and adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and facilitate investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2023

2022 2023

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Online recruitment services to enterprise customers 1,099,866 1,470,822 202,836 2,227,184 2,730,879 376,605 Others 12,478 16,793 2,316 23,040 34,282 4,728 Total revenues 1,112,344 1,487,615 205,152 2,250,224 2,765,161 381,333 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenues(1) (174,230 ) (270,322 ) (37,279 ) (351,578 ) (517,486 ) (71,365 ) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (399,526 ) (471,593 ) (65,036 ) (921,900 ) (1,100,431 ) (151,756 ) Research and development expenses(1) (307,686 ) (365,907 ) (50,461 ) (598,425 ) (698,975 ) (96,393 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (160,348 ) (202,986 ) (27,993 ) (316,035 ) (367,572 ) (50,690 ) Total operating cost and expenses (1,041,790 ) (1,310,808 ) (180,769 ) (2,187,938 ) (2,684,464 ) (370,204 ) Other operating income/(expenses), net 5,734 (1,776 ) (245 ) 10,743 17,035 2,349 Income from operations 76,288 175,031 24,138 73,029 97,732 13,478 Investment income 7,801 95,473 13,166 17,075 147,084 20,284 Financial income, net 20,508 55,805 7,696 24,185 131,587 18,147 Foreign exchange gain 5,136 3,907 539 4,694 2,808 387 Other (expenses)/income, net(2) (15,685 ) (1,113 ) (153 ) (24,539 ) 4,529 625 Income before income tax expenses(2) 94,048 329,103 45,386 94,444 383,740 52,921 Income tax expenses (1,555 ) (19,506 ) (2,690 ) (14,123 ) (41,480 ) (5,720 ) Net income(2) 92,493 309,597 42,696 80,321 342,260 47,201 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(2) 92,493 309,597 42,696 80,321 342,260 47,201 Net income(2) 92,493 309,597 42,696 80,321 342,260 47,201 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 583,255 543,703 74,980 539,012 403,775 55,683 Total comprehensive income(2) 675,748 853,300 117,676 619,333 746,035 102,884 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share -Basic 869,222,984 868,643,514 868,643,514 869,427,036 867,314,841 867,314,841 -Diluted 912,341,882 900,111,944 900,111,944 917,484,059 903,757,988 903,757,988 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders(2) -Basic 0.11 0.36 0.05 0.09 0.39 0.05 -Diluted 0.10 0.34 0.05 0.09 0.38 0.05 Net income per ADS(3) attributable to ordinary shareholders(2) -Basic 0.21 0.71 0.10 0.18 0.79 0.11 -Diluted 0.20 0.69 0.09 0.18 0.76 0.10

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 8,394 12,352 1,703 16,113 22,962 3,167 Sales and marketing expenses 34,487 64,067 8,835 63,817 124,530 17,173 Research and development expenses 57,702 105,756 14,584 115,117 196,430 27,089 General and administrative expenses 49,237 76,727 10,581 87,999 127,271 17,551 149,820 258,902 35,703 283,046 471,193 64,980

(2) As disclosed in the Form 6-K filed on October 11, 2022, due to subsequent developments of a class action after the announcement of financial results for the second quarter of 2022, a loss contingency of RMB14.9 million was recorded in "Other (expenses)/income, net" and the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were updated. Accordingly, the financial information for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 as presented in this press release was updated to reflect this subsequent event.

(3) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)



As of December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,751,824 2,740,769 377,969 Time deposits and short-term investments 3,458,089 10,050,063 1,385,967 Accounts receivable, net 9,862 15,196 2,096 Amounts due from related parties 5,714 9,536 1,315 Prepayments and other current assets 600,773 436,934 60,256 Total current assets 13,826,262 13,252,498 1,827,603 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 691,036 892,752 123,116 Intangible assets, net 10,251 9,172 1,265 Goodwill 5,690 5,690 785 Right-of-use assets, net 289,628 266,474 36,748 Long-term investments - 1,952,215 269,223 Other non-current assets 4,000 4,000 552 Total non-current assets 1,000,605 3,130,303 431,689 Total assets 14,826,867 16,382,801 2,259,292 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 185,297 173,483 23,924 Deferred revenue 2,060,892 2,564,777 353,699 Other payables and accrued liabilities 633,482 520,012 71,713 Operating lease liabilities, current 151,438 148,926 20,538 Total current liabilities 3,031,109 3,407,198 469,874 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 143,591 117,780 16,243 Deferred tax liabilities 11,404 25,815 3,560 Total non-current liabilities 154,995 143,595 19,803 Total liabilities 3,186,104 3,550,793 489,677 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 564 564 78 Treasury shares (918,894 ) (989,786 ) (136,498 ) Additional paid-in capital 15,450,389 15,966,491 2,201,880 Accumulated other comprehensive income 695,184 1,098,959 151,553 Accumulated deficit (3,586,480 ) (3,244,220 ) (447,398 ) Total shareholders' equity 11,640,763 12,832,008 1,769,615 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 14,826,867 16,382,801 2,259,292





KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands)



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 186,937 763,708 105,320 480,948 1,307,618 180,329 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 145,610 (4,427,593 ) (610,593 ) (97,909 ) (8,390,368 ) (1,157,085 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (96,920 ) 23,166 3,195 (87,816 ) 68,955 9,509 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 581,787 126,916 17,502 537,116 2,740 378 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 817,414 (3,513,803 ) (484,576 ) 832,339 (7,011,055 ) (966,869 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 11,356,683 6,254,572 862,545 11,341,758 9,751,824 1,344,838 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 12,174,097 2,740,769 377,969 12,174,097 2,740,769 377,969





KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2022 2023

2022 2023

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 1,112,344 1,487,615 205,152 2,250,224 2,765,161 381,333 Add: Change in deferred revenue (133,154 ) 131,874 18,186 20,486 503,885 69,489 Calculated cash billings 979,190 1,619,489 223,338 2,270,710 3,269,046 450,822 Net income(1) 92,493 309,597 42,696 80,321 342,260 47,201 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 149,820 258,902 35,703 283,046 471,193 64,980 Adjusted net income(1) 242,313 568,499 78,399 363,367 813,453 112,181 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) 92,493 309,597 42,696 80,321 342,260 47,201 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 149,820 258,902 35,703 283,046 471,193 64,980 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) 242,313 568,499 78,399 363,367 813,453 112,181 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share (non-GAAP) -Basic 869,222,984 868,643,514 868,643,514 869,427,036 867,314,841 867,314,841 -Diluted 912,341,882 900,111,944 900,111,944 917,484,059 903,757,988 903,757,988 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) -Basic 0.28 0.65 0.09 0.42 0.94 0.13 -Diluted 0.27 0.63 0.09 0.40 0.90 0.12 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) -Basic 0.56 1.31 0.18 0.84 1.88 0.26 -Diluted 0.53 1.26 0.17 0.79 1.80 0.25

(1) As disclosed in the Form 6-K filed on October 11, 2022, the financial information for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 was updated to reflect the subsequent event as described in "Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income" within this press release.