EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today reported results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Highlights

Net sales and diluted earnings per share improved from first quarter 2023 as a result of investments in branding, advertising and in-store experience.

Softness in urban markets led to comparable sales down 6.5 percent versus prior year.

Shoe Station net sales increased low-single digits in second quarter 2023; growth accelerated in August to mid-teens during back-to-school, both versus prior year.

Gross profit margin exceeded 35 percent for the 10 th consecutive quarter.

consecutive quarter. Annual guidance is updated, reflective of second quarter results and ongoing consumer trends.

"Our second quarter results demonstrated the momentum of our strategy within the context of a challenging economic backdrop. We delivered improvement on net sales, earnings per share and market share growth versus first quarter 2023, while also increasing investment in our branding, advertising and in-store experience. In August, we opened our 400th store and surpassed over half of our stores being modernized," said Mark Worden, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We saw improving conditions related to the impact of inflation in the second quarter, but some of our urban customers remain challenged in the current economic environment. As such, we are taking a measured approach to the balance of the year. Given the strength of our balance sheet and our strategy, we are in a strong position to grow as the economy improves and continue to actively evaluate both organic and acquisition-related opportunities," said Mr. Worden.

Back-to-School Update

Market conditions continued to modestly improve in early third quarter 2023 versus second quarter 2023. August sales and profits were among the highest of any month in the Company's 45-year history, with product margins approaching record highs. The August back-to-school shopping period accounts for half of the Company's third quarter gross profit, and with the results achieved to date, the Company remains on track to deliver its full year gross profit margin guidance of 36 to 37 percent.

Fiscal 2023 Earnings Outlook

The Company now expects to deliver on the following annual guidance for 2023, which includes 53 weeks compared to 52 weeks in 2022:

2023 Guidance Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $3.10 to $3.25 Net sales (in billions) $1.19 to $1.21 Gross profit margin 36% to 37% SG&A (in millions) $321 to $327 SG&A as a percent of net sales ~27% Operating income (in millions) $109 to $116 Net income (in millions) $85 to $89 Return on beginning equity 16% to 17% Cash flows from operations (in millions) $120 to $130 Capital expenditures (in millions) $55 to $65 Merchandise inventories (in millions) - ~$40 Comparable store sales -8% to -6% New stores 6 to 10

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net sales were $294.6 million, down 5.7 percent in the quarter compared to second quarter 2022, with comparable store sales down 6.5 percent. While overall conditions improved from earlier in 2023, soft traffic results continued within lower income households and urban markets, partially offset by 5.4 percent e-commerce net sales growth and growth from the new Shoe Station stores. E-commerce net sales were favorably impacted by the February 2023 launch of shoestation.com and increased net sales through shoecarnival.com. With an improved brand name assortment this year, net sales of athletic merchandise in second quarter 2023 were flat compared to the second quarter 2022 despite lower store traffic.

Gross profit margin was 35.8 percent, down 40 basis points, with merchandise margin down 20 basis points. Buying, distribution and occupancy ("BDO") costs were lower in the quarter compared to the prior year as freight and distribution costs have continued to decrease, partially offset by investment in store modernization and by rent associated with operating more stores. However, on the lower net sales, BDO decreased gross profit margin by 20 basis points.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $80.8 million in second quarter 2023, or 27.4 percent of net sales. $6.2 million of the increase in SG&A compared to second quarter 2022 resulted from strategic investments in brand initiatives, advertising and the in-store experience.

The effective tax rate in second quarter 2023 of 22.3 percent was lower than the prior year rate of 25.6 percent. The effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be between 24 and 25 percent compared to 25.2 percent in 2022.

Second quarter 2023 net income was $19.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $28.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. The EPS in second quarter 2023 improved versus first quarter 2023 by 18.3 percent and is nearly 80 percent higher than any other second quarter in Company history prior to 2021.

Merchandise Inventory

Significant progress was made in the first half of 2023 to reduce total inventory and optimize inventory positions for an improved athletic assortment of national named brands. Second quarter 2023 ending inventory was approximately $24 million higher than the prior year, comparing favorably to first quarter 2023 when ending inventory was approximately $44 million higher than the prior year and fiscal 2022 year end when inventory was $105 million higher than the prior year end. With back-to-school shopping in progress, inventory is on track to be below prior year levels in September and to achieve the annual guidance for inventory to be approximately $40 million lower by year end 2023 compared to year end 2022. Both aged inventory and seasonal carryover inventories are in line, and there is currently no expectation of deep discounting to liquidate merchandise.

Store Count, Modernization and Planned Store Growth

In August 2023, the Company opened its 400th store, now operating 373 Shoe Carnival stores and 27 Shoe Station stores. Store productivity and profitability have increased sharply for the fleet since the last time the Company operated 400 stores in 2018. The multi-year fleet productivity and rationalization improvement plan contributed to sales per door increasing more than 15 percent and profit contribution per door increasing more than 40 percent compared to 2018 levels.

The Company is currently modernizing its Shoe Carnival fleet through a multi-year remodel program. As of July 29, 2023, over 50 percent of the modernization initiative was complete, and the Company is on track to be approximately 65 percent complete during the summer of 2024.

The Company has a strategic growth roadmap in place to surpass 500 stores and be a multi-billion dollar retailer in 2028, inclusive of organic and acquired growth.

Capital Management

The 2022 fiscal year end marked the 18th consecutive year the Company ended a year with no debt, and through year-to-date August, the Company continued to fund its operations without debt. As of yesterday, the Company had over $90 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $100 million in borrowing capacity. At the end of second quarter 2023, the Company had nearly $47 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and approximately $100 million in borrowing capacity. Cash flow from operations is expected to more than fully fund store remodels and growth planned in the back half of fiscal 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

As of July 29, 2023, the Company had $50 million available for future repurchases under its share repurchase program. During second quarter 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Thirteen Twenty-six Twenty-six Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Net sales $ 294,615 $ 312,268 $ 575,799 $ 629,795 Cost of sales (including buying, distribution and occupancy costs) 189,150 199,138 371,817 403,802 Gross profit 105,465 113,130 203,982 225,993 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,803 74,341 158,381 151,820 Operating income 24,662 38,789 45,601 74,173 Interest income (433 ) (138 ) (911 ) (170 ) Interest expense 71 65 137 160 Income before income taxes 25,024 38,862 46,375 74,183 Income tax expense 5,583 9,953 10,408 18,377 Net income $ 19,441 $ 28,909 $ 35,967 $ 55,806 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 1.05 $ 1.32 $ 2.01 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 1.04 $ 1.31 $ 1.99 Weighted average shares: Basic 27,336 27,590 27,280 27,784 Diluted 27,410 27,812 27,449 28,061 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.100 $ 0.090 $ 0.200 $ 0.180

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 29, January 28, July 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,562 $ 51,372 $ 51,620 Marketable securities 12,218 11,601 10,994 Accounts receivable 3,961 3,052 10,677 Merchandise inventories 409,342 390,390 385,510 Other 25,281 13,308 18,131 Total Current Assets 485,364 469,723 476,932 Property and equipment - net 159,186 141,435 124,789 Operating lease right-of-use assets 339,598 318,612 254,537 Intangible assets 32,600 32,600 32,600 Goodwill 12,023 12,023 10,786 Other noncurrent assets 14,433 15,388 14,871 Total Assets $ 1,043,204 $ 989,781 $ 914,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,429 $ 78,850 $ 113,826 Accrued and other liabilities 19,999 20,281 22,893 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 57,335 58,154 52,523 Total Current Liabilities 154,763 157,285 189,242 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 307,326 285,074 226,115 Deferred income taxes 14,631 11,844 4,436 Deferred compensation 10,596 9,840 10,779 Other 369 170 311 Total Liabilities 487,685 464,213 430,883 Total Shareholders' Equity 555,519 525,568 483,632 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,043,204 $ 989,781 $ 914,515

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-six Twenty-six Weeks Ended Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 35,967 $ 55,806 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,822 10,416 Stock-based compensation 2,326 2,741 Loss on retirement and impairment of assets, net 59 83 Deferred income taxes 2,787 7,135 Non-cash operating lease expense 27,627 23,497 Other 251 384 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (909 ) 3,481 Merchandise inventories (18,952 ) (100,305 ) Operating leases (27,181 ) (24,794 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (927 ) 40,514 Other (12,518 ) (10,040 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,352 8,918 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (30,629 ) (50,198 ) Investments in marketable securities (41 ) (11 ) Sales of marketable securities 0 3,040 Net cash used in investing activities (30,670 ) (47,169 ) Cash Flow From Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of stock 110 93 Dividends paid (5,675 ) (5,064 ) Purchase of common stock for treasury 0 (20,515 ) Shares surrendered by employees to pay taxes on stock-based compensation awards (2,927 ) (2,086 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,492 ) (27,572 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,810 ) (65,823 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,372 117,443 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 34,562 $ 51,620

