Nanjing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - From September 4th to September 30th, Made-in-China.com will kick off the Golden Sourcing Season Event.

The official website of Made-in-China.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/178658_077b37bc247f7a50_002full.jpg

Made-in-China.com stands as a leading platform, uniting an extensive network of over 6 million audited Chinese suppliers spanning across 4,300 product categories. It offers comprehensive solutions for businesses on a global scale. To provide buyers with more beneficial activities and superior services, Made-in-China.com launches its annual procurement event - the Golden Sourcing Season.

The Golden Sourcing Season combines the platform's abundant resources, cutting-edge technology, and both online and offline opportunities, bringing a plethora of Chinese suppliers and products to global buyers. This event transcends geographical boundaries by hosting a diverse array of online sourcing activities. With a "click," buyers gain access to an extensive range of products for purchase. Taking this experience to new heights, the Golden Sourcing Season will also show at prestigious global exhibitions, offering local buyers a hands-on interaction with Chinese products.

In the previous year, the Golden Sourcing Season (also known as the "Smart Expo") witnessed a multiple-fold increase in procurement orders. This remarkable growth can be attributed to Made-in-China.com's facilitation of smooth procurement processes.

Michael Gwilliam, a procurement representative from a baby diaper company in Turkey, contacted Made-in-China.com to seek long-term and stable supply partners during the previous year's Golden Sourcing Season. His goal was to source specialized diapers and care liquids for children with conditions like autism, but locating global suppliers capable of customizing such products was quite a challenge. Made-in-China.com, after meticulous selection and research, successfully connected a company with a reputable manufacturer based in Fujian province. Within a remarkably short period of just thirty minutes, preliminary intentions for cooperation were established.

The upcoming Golden Sourcing Season Event has been upgraded with enhanced services and features. Made-in-China.com plans to create seven main venues, each tailored to the unique preferences of a diverse array of buyers. These encompass traditional B2B purchasers, local distributors, emerging retailers, and corporate procurement managers. These venues, named the Customization Center, Brand Distribution, Retail & Wholesale, One-Stop Shopping, Budget-Friendly Products, Instant Buy, and Global Exhibition, are strategically designed to alleviate the challenges buyers encounter throughout the various phases of procurement, payment, and logistics.

China's renewable energy sector witnessed increased global output in the first half of this year, coupled with a 35% year-on-year growth in electric vehicle sales. The Golden Sourcing Season will introduce the dedicated New Energy Products venue to help buyers find new energy products and follow the green trend.





Made-in-China.com helped buyers source products at Selected Sourcing Connect.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/178658_chinabox.jpg

In addition to facilitating online procurement, Made-in-China.com will participate in renowned exhibitions such as Autumn Fair, Expo Ferretera, and EMO Hannover. Furthermore, Made-in-China.com will hold four Selected Sourcing Connect events in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Buyers from these countries will have the opportunity to attend on-site activities and explore products made in China curated by selected suppliers.

To visit Golden Sourcing Season and discover new ways for business growth on Made-in-china.com, click here: https://u.made-in-china.com/4dYHXsR7 or follow Made-in-China.com on social media.

Facebook: Made-in-China.com (https://www.facebook.com/b2b.made.in.china)

Youtube: Made-in-China.com (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ3qXeohKQ2QpM76oFG8FOg)

Instagram: made_in_china_com (https://www.instagram.com/made_in_china_com/)

Contact: Yichun Wu

Email: wuyichun@focuschina.com

Source: Made-in-China.com

Dateline City: Nanjing, China

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178658