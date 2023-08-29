Vitamin Energy, Inc.: Vitamin Energy Wins the Convenience Store News 2023 Best New Products Award

The Vitamin Energy® Brand Has Been Selected as the Top Product in the Health and Beauty Category

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Leading supplement brand Vitamin Energy® has been selected by Convenience Store News as the best new product in the health and beauty care category for its innovative design that has all of the benefits of traditional vitamins, packed into one convenient shot, ranging from their Vitamin Energy Extra Strength Shot to the new Vitamin Energy® Hydration+ Shot.

Judging for the Convenience Store News awards was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product testing firm. Contest entries were rated and awarded points by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance, and packaging.

"We are very honored to receive this award. Anytime your brand is recognized for its products from a well-renowned group like Convenience Store News, you feel a sense of both accomplishment and appreciation knowing the hard work your team put in was recognized. I've been with Vitamin Energy® for three years now and we have continuously come out with new and innovative product lines during my time here, and it's looking like 2024 will be just the same. Lots to look forward to coming down the pipeline, I can tell you that for sure," says Jake Greenway, Vice President Of Marketing And Business Development at Vitamin Energy®.

In addition to the award, the brand recently completed clinical trials making Vitamin Energy® the world's first and only 'clinically proven' energy shot brand. After 14 days of using Vitamin Energy® shots 89% of participants agreed that the shots are effective at boosting energy, 75% agreed that they were able to focus and concentrate better after the shot, and more. You can find additional information on the clinical trial here and more details on the brand as a whole on their site .

About Vitamin Energy®

Say hello to Vitamin Energy®. Whether at work or play, now you can conveniently get your vitamins while boosting energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Our vitamin supplements are always non-GMO, sugar free, keto friendly, made in the USA and taste great. Explore our energy drink shots and vitamin supplements for vitamin intake, energy boosts, immune health support, mood support, focus support, mood support and fitness boosts. Vitamin Energy® is available to purchase online at Amazon, Walmart, and GNC, along with a variety of in-store retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.vitaminenergy.com or follow @vitaminenergy on social.

