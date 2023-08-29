Hush & Hush Expands Nationwide Presence With Launch in 450 Locations of the Vitamin Shoppe's New Beauty From Within Concept

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Hush & Hush, a plastic surgeon-developed beauty and wellness brand, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated entrance into 450 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe across the U.S. and online. As of August 2023, customers can easily discover Hush & Hush's premium products on vitaminshoppe.com and within The Vitamin Shoppe stores, the leading national destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

Hush & Hush now available in The Vitamin Shoppe

Since launching in 2019, Hush & Hush has shaped the wellness industry with cutting-edge, science-backed formulations designed to enhance overall health and beauty from within. The brand's commitment to quality, efficacy, and innovative ingredients has earned it a loyal following among consumers seeking solutions for their well-being.

The Vitamin Shoppe launch marks a significant milestone for Hush & Hush, as its first-ever wide retail rollout in specialty stores. The brand has made a notable impact in the luxury retail and professional beauty industries and now aims to be accessible wherever discerning shoppers seek quality vitamins and supplements.

"Beyond just a conventional line of vitamins, Hush & Hush provides problem-solution formulations that have been tested in third-party clinical studies to prove efficacy. With results-driven beauty supplements in high demand, we feel perfectly positioned at The Vitamin Shoppe, a trusted destination for quality and innovation. Plus their knowledgeable teams of Health Enthusiast® associates in store are able to provide personalized education and guidance to our target audience of beauty and wellness customers," said Erin Foy, Chief Marketing Officer at Hush & Hush.

Hush & Hush will launch in The Vitamin Shoppe's new Beauty from Within concept with four of their best-selling supplement SKUs, including their SkinCapsule Collection and DeeplyRooted hair health supplement, all clinically studied to provide solutions to the most common beauty concerns. The full collection includes:

1. SkinCapsule HYDRATE+: A unique blend of powerful antioxidants and hydrating agents that promotes younger-looking, glowing skin from the inside out.

2. SkinCapsule CLEAR+: Formulated to promote a clear and radiant complexion, targeting blemishes and soothing redness.

3. SkinCapsule BRIGHTEN+: Works harmoniously to diminish the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone, resulting in a revitalized and luminous complexion.

4. DeeplyRooted: This comprehensive supplement is specifically designed to target the root causes of hair thinning while promoting growth, volume, and overall hair/scalp health.

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, "We are excited to introduce Hush & Hush as part of The Vitamin Shoppe's Beauty from Within concept, which brings together supplement-focused solutions for beauty goals such as clearer skin, healthier hair, and stronger nails. This one-stop shop gives our customers an easy way to integrate beauty-focused supplement support into their daily routines, with a range of innovative, clinically studied brands and products. Hush & Hush is a standout brand in our assortment, with its advanced, science-backed approach to helping people look and feel their best."

For more information about Hush & Hush, including its partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/b/hush-hush.

Contact Information

Hallie Olsen

Public Relations & Partnerships

hallie@hushandhush.com

SOURCE: Hush & Hush

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777714/Hush-Hush-Expands-Nationwide-Presence-With-Launch-in-450-Locations-of-the-Vitamin-Shoppes-New-Beauty-From-Within-Concept