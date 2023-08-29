TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced a new contract with Toys"R"Us in Israel, a globally recognized toy retailer and the biggest toy company in the country. Adcore will be responsible for managing the company's advertising campaigns on Google and Meta (Facebook) for the Israel market and other potential channels to follow.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "We're thrilled to add Toys"R"Us to our growing list of globally recognized brands that are choosing Adcore to manage their advertising campaigns. Toys"R"Us is a beloved brand for kids all over the world and we're honored they have entrusted us to utilize our proven technology solutions and expertise to maximize the impact of their digital campaigns."

Shirley Peer Jaegermann, CEO of Toys"R"Us in Israel, commented, "Adcore is the right partner to manage our digital marketing campaigns. They understand the retail and ecommerce landscape and the importance of the Toys"R"Us brand. We're looking forward to working with them to take our digital advertising to the next level."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and online learning technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Adcore also runs Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions, skills and expand their children's learning opportunities. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes that are accessible 24/7, while joining a growing community of lifelong learners.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

