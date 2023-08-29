Biofrontera Inc. Appoints Samantha Widdicombe to Support Commercial Relationships with Strategic Customer Accounts

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, announced today the appointment of Samantha (Sam) Widdicombe to the newly created position of Senior Director, Strategic Accounts and Communications. Biofrontera created this position in response to the growing demand and opportunity for specialized sales and marketing approaches resulting from an evolving landscape of medical practices consolidating into larger integrated organizations.

Reporting to Mark Baldyga, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ms. Widdicombe joins Biofrontera with over 25 years of commercial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 12 years in dermatology. She began her career in the United Kingdom with roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing before moving to the U.S. in 2011.

"Sam strengthens our team with considerable expertise and an extraordinary professional reputation in dermatology," said Hermann Luebbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past few months we have expanded our sales organization and increased our investment in medical and commercial initiatives. This strategic appointment further demonstrates our commitment to investing in customer-facing initiatives and to growing sales."

"Sam's experience in working cross-functionally to execute sales tactics, identify targets and grow high-value accounts will help us achieve our strategic goals and drive product sales. I'm delighted to have her on our team and welcome her to Biofrontera," added Mr. Baldyga.

"I'm proud to join such a great organization and to support Biofrontera's commitment to the dermatology community and our patients. I look forward to working with the team, building new relationships in the industry and working with key accounts to expand the usage of Ameluz® across the U.S.," commented Ms. Widdicombe.

Prior to joining Biofrontera, Ms. Widdicombe was Head of Strategic Communications at EPI Health/ Novan and previously served as Executive Director at Almirall, where she established their U.S. corporate communications function. Ms. Widdicombe began her career in dermatology at Allergan, where she was responsible for peer-to-peer initiatives for the medical dermatology franchise including Aczone®, Tazorac® and Rhofade®, and Skinmedica. Before relocating to the U.S., she was Director of European Marketing and led a UK business unit for GE Healthcare. Ms. Widdicombe holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham in England.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations for revenue growth in 2023, the adoption of PDT and sBCC for the treatment of actinic keratoses by dermatologists, the achievements of our salesforce and the performance of the Company's new hires. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to comply with public company requirements; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

212-201-6614

tpatel@lhai.com

# # #

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778006/Biofrontera-Inc-Appoints-Samantha-Widdicombe-to-Support-Commercial-Relationships-with-Strategic-Customer-Accounts