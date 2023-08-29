Mara Renewables Corporation, and its manufacturing partner Algal Omega-3 (AO3) announced today they have filed a second IPR in the United States challenging DSM Patent No.10757959 "Thraustochytrids, fatty acid compositions, and methods of making and uses thereof," with the conviction that the patent is not valid based upon its obviousness. According to the filing, prior art discloses each of the elements of the challenged claims in the IPR.

"Mara strongly contends DSM patent No.10757959 warrants further evaluation based on the findings of several key industry experts and case precedents as outlined in the IPR filing," said Mark Scaife, Mara's Managing Director.

"As stated previously, patent enforcement actions that were first initiated by DSM have resulted in Mara's thorough examination of several DSM patents that from our view should not have been granted. We remain steadfast in our belief this patent, along with the "740" patent, does not fulfill the required benchmarks of a grantable patent and we look forward to the fair and objective review process ahead," Scaife added.

About Mara

Based in Halifax, Canada, Mara Renewables is a world-class manufacturer and leading global supplier of its patented algal-derived omega-3 oil DHA. It meets the growing needs of plant-based and environmentally conscious brands and consumers, providing functional, innovative ingredients that improve human nutrition without depleting our planet's most valuable natural resources. In 2021 alone, Mara supplied enough DHA-rich fatty acids to the nutritional supplement, and food and beverage markets to offset an estimated 7.3 billion fish (anchovy).

