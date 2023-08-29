Will provide its Cerberus XL counter-drone surveillance platform to identify and track unmanned aerial threats

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has signed a contract with Kongsberg Defence Aerospace, Norway, valued at roughly $31 million to provide its Cerberus® XL mobile counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) as part of a total C-UAS solution for Ukraine. The agreement includes delivery of the surveillance platforms as well as software, spares, support and training.

Kongsberg recently signed an agreement with the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to deliver counter-drone systems that will be donated to the war-torn nation. The IFU was established by the UK and international partners to identify and procure critical capabilities and deliver them quickly to Ukraine. Norway and the UK are among many nations that have contributed to the fund.

Cerberus XL combines an advanced thermal/visual imaging system with highly sensitive radar sensors onto a mobile platform to rapidly locate and track UAS targets. Kongsberg then feeds information from Cerberus into its remote weapons station to disable and defeat the threat.

"Teledyne FLIR is proud to partner with Kongsberg in delivering our next-generation Cerberus XL as part of a complete and robust system to protect Ukraine's warfighters," said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "We have a long history of providing state-of-the-art imaging solutions to Kongsberg, and this important joint effort only strengthens our relationship."

In addition to the Cerberus systems, Teledyne FLIR is supporting Ukraine's defense with other advanced military technology, including its Black Hornet® nano-drone. The Black Hornet 3 is currently being used by Ukrainian forces through donations made by the British and Norwegian governments.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

