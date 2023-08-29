Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. These filings and additional information regarding Britannia are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q1 2024 Highlights:

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.96m (2022: $1.51m)

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company generated gross profit of $1.47m (2022: $1.1m)

The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA of $778k for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (2022: $626k). Cash flows from operating activities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $615k (2022: $14k).

As previously announced, significant corporate developments during the quarter include:

On April 7, 2023, 9,992,340 convertible debenture warrants, that were classified as liabilities, expired unexercised. On May 12, 2023, 10,281,940 share purchase warrants expired unexercised.

On June 5, 2023, Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. (" BMS "), a partially owned subsidiary of Britannia, acquired a 100% interest in Paragon Geochemical Laboratories Inc. (" Paragon "). Paragon operates an industry-leading, fully accredited geochemical laboratory in Nevada, providing mineral assays and geochemical analyses to the mining industry. The acquisition was financed, in part, through a new debt facility provided by a Canadian private lender.

On June 6, 2023, Britannia acquired an initial 51% interest in Cosmetic Lab Ltd ("CosLab"). Based in southern England, CosLab is a leading independent regulatory partner and manufacturer of high-quality cosmetic products for some of the world's most well-known brands and retailers. The terms of the transaction include put/call provisions in favour of the vendor and the Company that could result in the Company owning 100% of CosLab.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 14, 2023, 893,100 brokers' warrants, that were classified as liabilities, expired unexercised, and on July 17, 2023, an additional 50,000 share options expired unexercised.

