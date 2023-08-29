Society Pass Inc Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, September 7, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq:SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 at 3:00 pm PST on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Dennis Nguyen, Founder/Chairman/CEO, and Rokas Sidlauskas, Chief Marketing Officer, of Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) will host the presentation and answer questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm EST on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 or 3:00 pm PST on Wednesday, September 6, 2023Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48813

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA), and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (https://thesocietypass.com/) (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group (https://www.thoughtfulmedia.com/), a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip (https://www.nusatrip.com/en), a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure (https://www.vleisure.com/), Vietnam's leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla G (http://www.gorilla.global/)lobal, a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com (https://leflair.com/en/), Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph (http://www.pushkart.ph/), a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; and NextGen Retail (https://www.nextgenretail.store/), a Indonesia-based e-commerce platform.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com/

LinkedIn at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Rokas Sidlauskas

Phone: +63-9059990820

Address: Grace Global Raffles, #14-01, 137 Market Street, Singapore 048943

Email: rokas@thesocietypass.com

