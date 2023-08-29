Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) -Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Precise ParkLink to supply 12 Level 2 charging stations to Trillium Health Partners' Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, ON, with installation due to be completed in 2023.

Managing over half a million stalls across Canada, Precise ParkLink is a vertically integrated, full-service parking and mobility solutions provider, supplying cutting-edge technology and management services to clients in the healthcare, municipal, commercial, institutional, and private sectors.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Precise ParkLink by bringing EV charging to Mississauga Hospital, serving both hospital visitors and staff," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Together, we're ensuring that everyone at the hospital can focus on what matters most, with the confidence that their charging and parking needs are met."

"For nearly 20 years, Precise ParkLink has been a proud partner for Trillium Healthcare, providing patient- and staff-focused parking solutions across all three of their hospital campuses. We are excited to be expanding this partnership alongside Hypercharge, bringing 12 Level 2 charging stations to the Mississauga campus," said Luigi Lato, Chief Operating Officer at Precise ParkLink.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

