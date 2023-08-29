Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the addition of a Distributor for the State of Texas.

The Company is pleased to add VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (VXIT) a Wyoming Corporation to its Distributor Team.

About VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

VirExit Technologies is continuing to move forward with pioneering technologies that will be impactful and is being poised to make significant contributions in the security and healthcare/wellness sector. VirExit pivoted to also add physical security to their portfolio as a distributor of Passive Security Scan, Inc. for the State of Texas, bringing a most effective Zero-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector "The Passive Portal" to Texas. VirExit is still negotiating and working closely with Maclean 756 and their innovative system that enhances the performance of existing commercial HVAC and airflow systems. The new VirExit website is anticipated being live before Labor Day, while VirExit is reviewing several other opportunities.

As the President of Passive Security Scan, Inc. I extend my sincere welcome as part of our team, and I assure you my full support. Thank you for joining our mission to protect lives for a safer future in the State of Texas and across our country.

"I am most pleased to welcome our new Distributor from the State of Texas to our network and look forward to working with VirExit to expand the market for our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station'. The team at VirExit will, without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company's place as a 'Modern' safety and security system in the State of Texas," says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 - email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

