Juan M. Sese Joins Luminar Media Group, Inc., The Makers of Royale de Monte Carlo "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka," as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR), The makers of Royale de Monte Carlo, "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka," proudly welcomes Juan M. Sese as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic appointment underscores the company's dedication to innovation, growth, and unrivaled operations.

Mr. Sese's extensive experience encompasses strategic leadership, operational enhancements, and team collaboration. His impressive trajectory in driving business successes across varied sectors, combined with his deep insights into the spirits sphere, promises to position Royale de Monte Carlo vodka on an ascending trajectory.

Robert Rico, CEO of Luminar Media Group, Inc., commented, "Juan's exceptional talents and unwavering commitment to operational excellence align seamlessly with our ambitious vision. We anticipate his leadership to be pivotal in unlocking new avenues for Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka and bolstering our stature in the market."

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Sese said, "It's a privilege to join the esteemed Royale de Monte Carlo team. I am eager to consolidate our strengths and enhance the value we present to our global audience and stakeholders."

As COO, Juan Sese will oversee the company's daily operations, refine ongoing processes, and introduce innovative business strategies. Collaborating closely with Royale de Monte Carlo leadership he aims to ensure the brand's pioneering position in the industry.

About Juan M. Sese

Juan M. Sese kickstarted his distinguished 25-year journey at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, managing assets for affluent clientele and major institutions across Latin America. He adeptly facilitated Latin American banks in leveraging American investment opportunities.

Transitioning to business strategy and Private Equity M&A, Mr. Sese excelled in acquisitions, process enhancements, and fruitful dispositions within the logistics and distribution domain. Moreover, his ventures span land acquisitions and developmental pursuits in South Florida.

With a MBA in Business and Finance from the University of Miami, Mr. Sese held prestigious financial licenses, including Series 3, 7, 24, 31, and 65. His business acumen granted him a coveted invitation to the lifetime membership of Beta Kappa Sigma.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium vodka renowned for its icy coolness and exquisitely smooth taste, offering euphoric pleasure to discerning palates. Crafted and produced by fifth-generation master distillers located in the heart of France's world-famous Cognac region, Royale de Monte Carlo has been honored as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka".

For more information, please visit www.royaledemontecarlo.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and prospects, based on our current assumptions and beliefs. However, the company cannot guarantee that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be unforeseen risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. While words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, there may be forward-looking statements that are not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributed to the company or individuals acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, except as required under securities laws. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Rico

305-283-9237

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777807/Juan-M-Sese-Joins-Luminar-Media-Group-Inc-The-Makers-of-Royale-de-Monte-CarloTM-The-Worlds-Most-Prestigious-Vodka-as-Chief-Operating-Officer