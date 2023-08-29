Eco Lips Organic Lip Care Brand Launches the First Certified Organic Medicated Lip Balm Into CVS Stores Nationwide

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Organic lip care brand leader Eco Lips (ecolips.com/) is expanding their organic lip care brand to include the first-ever OTC-certified organic medicated lip balm to soothe and protect painful fever blisters and cold sores.





Medicated

Eco Lips Medicated Lip Balm soothes and creates a barrier to protect sensitive lips without petroleum or alcohol. Uniquely formulated with natural, topical therapeutic ingredients like menthol, tea tree, lemon balm, echinacea, St. John's Wort, and licorice root to provide a cool soothing effect, which promotes relief of painful fever blisters and cold sores.

Eco Lips is excited to announce the company's premium medicated lip care product has launched in CVS stores across the USA.

Eco Lips Founder, Steve Shriver, is excited about the much-anticipated launch. He states, "The placement at CVS, the largest drugstore chain in the USA, is a major milestone for the product's retail rollout. The inclusion further establishes confidence in our products and meeting demand for this category with consumers."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 48% of people aged 14-49 years have HSV-1 infections. Cold sores are the main symptom of an HSV-1 infection. They usually form on or around the mouth but can also develop inside the nose or on the chin or cheek. The first symptoms of a cold sore include a tingling, itching, or burning sensation. Within around 48 hours, a sore will appear. It usually heals within 1-2 weeks.

Eco Lips Medicated Lip Balm is available at CVS stores nationwide as of August 2023.

About Eco Lips

Founded in 2003, Eco Lips is the original organic lip balm. They manufacture the best USDA organic and Fair Trade Certified lip care products for the world using 100% renewable energy. Eco Lips products are Non-GMO Project Verified, Leaping Bunny Certified and gluten-free. Eco Lips is a certified B Corporation focused on the triple bottom line: people, planet and profits. Private label and contract manufacturing is also available. To learn more, visit ecolips.com/ or call 866-326-5477.

