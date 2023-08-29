Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2023
Created by Air Force Combat Veteran, Voyatic Provides More Financial Freedom for Travelers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Skylar DeRouen, a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force, used his military experience to build a finance company, known as Voyatic, for travelers.

Voyatic, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Press release picture



"When my supervisor was retiring, he confessed his financial struggles due to debts and a lack of 401K contributions. His words served as a wake-up call. I took his advice to heart, investing wisely for 20 years. Now, not only am I financially stable, but I'm also passionate about helping others. This led me to build a business centered around financial literacy," said DeRouen.

Initially, DeRouen was hosting speaking events for military members and their spouses. He taught on topics like budgeting tactics, how to get out of debt, and setting up investment accounts for children. He's since transitioned his company to teach everyone about better financial habits and freedom, specifically travelers.

"I'm a big traveler. I've traveled to over 30 countries. I know that travelers have questions on everything from budgeting to the hot spots to go to. Also, how to make income while traveling is another common question I get. I've been obsessed with financial services like Morningstar and learning how to grow my investments. My military career and degree in finance provided me with the necessary tools to build this platform with success," said DeRouen.

DeRouen has gained a large social media following. He currently has over 55,000 followers on YouTube who follow him for his travel advice and cinematography.

Get expert guidance for your financial and travel journey from Skylar DeRouen: https://voyatic.io/

Contact Information
Skylar DeRouen
Founder
skylar@voyatic.io

SOURCE: Voyatic

