Dolphin Entertainment: Massively Multiplayer Online Game Developer Dark Taverns Appoints 42WEST As Its Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) celebrates the collaboration between its subsidiary, 42West, and the eagerly anticipated massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG), Dark Taverns. This partnership emphasizes 42West's steadfast dedication to elevating the world of gaming and enhances its longstanding commitment to pop culture, consumer products, and technology.

Dark Taverns, which is in development by industry veterans from leading publishers Ubisoft and NCSOFT, pledges an immersive story-driven gaming experience unlike any other, blending an autonomous economy, engaging combat, and intricate puzzles, all set within a visually-stunning "fantasy-punk" universe.

"Whether it's film, television, music or video games, 42West influences all forms of pop culture," states Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "The team behind Dark Taverns has a track record of developing engaging, immersive experiences, and with this game we expect them to continue to blaze new trails in the space, similar to revelatory, newer titles like Genshin Impact and even legendary franchises like Final Fantasy."

"Dark Taverns encapsulates the essence of what we believe in - pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and offering players a universe where their stories come alive," states 42West's Fandoms & Franchises Senior Vice President Jonah Keel. "Our collaboration is more than a partnership; it's a celebration of the gaming evolution we've been a part of."

42West's Fandoms & Franchises (F&F) division, formerly known as BHI, is at the forefront of content, comics, collectibles, and gaming. Esteemed as a communications beacon, F&F has been the storyteller behind major entertainment giants, innovative global brands, and groundbreaking startups. At the nexus of pop culture, tech, gaming, and collectibles, F&F consistently influences the global gaming narrative, covering the spectrum from games and esports to state-of-the-art hardware.

About Dark Taverns

Dark Taverns is an MMORPG featuring an expansive autonomous economy, innovative combat mechanics, and challenging puzzles. Developed by a seasoned team of gaming professionals, Dark Taverns aims to empower players to shape their unique journey within its expansive world, merging modern tech with mythical creatures in its fantasy-punk style. For more information, please visit https://darktaverns.com/

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. 42West also provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

