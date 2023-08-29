Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Offers Utility Companies a World-Leading Solution Designed to Reduce Wildfires and Improve Grid Stability

Technology Developed by Former PG&E Professionals

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), and its joint venture partners are pleased to officially introduce for use by utilities around the world an expanded portfolio of fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electrical Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems designed to detect unsafe and hazardous conditions for transmission lines and distribution lines of any length and any voltage.

The systems are designed to immediately identify (within a tenth of a second or less) when a conductor breaks or opens and to instantly de-energize the appropriate source of power, whether it be from a transmission line or distribution line. This novel approach affords our technology a unique advantage in detecting open conductors before they make contact with the ground.

Robert Stuart, co-founder of the Camber Protection System and former Manager of Operations Engineering of PG&E, stated "I have spent years applying all of my knowledge, expertise and focus toward this issue and am extremely pleased to announce we have a fully tested solution that every utility company or self-powered institution in North America, indeed the world, should explore for the best interests of its customers, employees and neighboring communities."

James Doris, Camber's President & CEO, stated "After recently completing steps to further enhance and protect our intellectual property portfolio through a series of additional patent applications, we were planning this fall to introduce the technology to a broader audience beyond the select few utilities that have been privy to its existence and features so far. But given the unfortunate circumstances and hardship being endured in places like Hawaii, California, Western Canada and other parts of the world we thought it was essential to expedite our product launch so other organizations can reach out directly to learn how we can assist".

The system owned by Camber and/or its joint venture partners differs from conventional technology in that it does not wait for a short circuit (or fault) to occur. Conventional technologies that have been used over the last 50 years rely on a short circuit to occur, meaning a conductor must either touch another conductor, touch ground or touch a grounded structure which causes a short circuit that conventional technology normally recognizes and shuts off the power source - this is too late to prevent an incendiary event.

Camber and its joint venture partners' products include software-based solutions that can be quickly and cost-effectively deployed within a utility's existing protective relay infrastructure, allowing the utility to protect its grid with greater confidence and reliability.

Existing Public Safety Power Shutdown Programs (PSPS) are Insufficient.

Many utilities have implemented Public Safety Power Shutdown programs where a utility manually shuts off electricity on transmission and distribution lines in fire-prone areas during high-risk periods. This strategy has limited effectiveness for the following reasons:

The efficacy of this program depends on the judgement of the utility to correctly define the fire danger area.

If an energized line outside of the designated fire area makes contact with ground or a grounded structure there is the danger of a fire starting.

It must rely on communication between the utility and fire officials and communication between the utility and its customers.

Differences between the PSPS and the Camber Protection Systems

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

