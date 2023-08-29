Dragonfly Energy Performs Rigorous, Above-Industry-Standard Testing on Its Battery Products

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Battery brands that fail to conduct rigorous testing and certification processes risk releasing unsafe and potentially dangerous products onto the market. Many deep cycle lithium storage makers in the residential, RV and Marine spaces, as well as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and battery brands, boast about the performance and efficiency of their products without providing adequate proof of quality and safety. This lack of transparency is especially concerning given the fact that Lithium batteries are an integral component of modern-day transportation - from bikes to RVs to marine vessels.

Without proper testing, electric vehicles and other battery brands may fail to take into account real-world scenarios and user environments, which could impact the functionality and safety of their products. Such oversights have the potential to lead to disastrous consequences, including fires and explosions. Batteries that do not take the proper precautions harm the industry overall, invalidating the safety that is easily obtainable when the proper precautions are taken.

As the demand for lithium storage batteries of all sizes increases, so does the frequency of poor batteries on the market and subsequently dangerous situations. As of March 2023, New York City had experienced more than 200 fires caused by batteries from e-bikes, electric scooters, and similar devices. Lithium-ion battery explosions are now, unfortunately, the third leading cause of fires in the city. The market has started to be flooded with "knockoff" deep cycle lithium batteries imported by China, often found on Amazon. These products tend to be untested, unregulated, and come with safety risks. By investing in proper testing and certification, Dragonfly does the opposite-trying to provide the safest product possible for its customers.

Dragonfly Energy's Solution: Aggressive, Above-Standard Testing

Amid such a landscape, Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries that has a history of prioritizing testing and certificates of safety. The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.

Dragonfly Energy is unwavering in its commitment to providing the safest and highest-quality battery products. To ensure this, Dragonfly Energy subjects its batteries, also available under the popular Battle Born Batteries brand, to rigorous testing procedures, guaranteeing their reliability and safety. Dragonfly Energy's battery models, such as the 10012/GC2, have undergone multiple certifications and conform to industry standards. This includes being ETL Listed by Intertek Lab, conforming to UL STD 2054, UL STD 62133-2, and CSA STD C22.2# 62133-2, as well as meeting the requirements of UN38.3. In order to achieve these certifications, Dragonfly Energy's batteries have undergone extensive testing to ensure their durability and performance

Electrical testing is a critical aspect of battery evaluation. The UN38.3 and UL 62133 standards encompass extensive electrical abuse testing. These tests examine the battery's response to various conditions such as overcharging, over-discharging, short circuits, and temperature fluctuations. By subjecting batteries to these controlled abuses, manufacturers can identify potential hazards, assess performance, and design safety measures to prevent accidents or malfunctions.

The batteries have also been subjected to Impact Shock Testing, enduring forces up to 150 G-force. The 150G Shock Test helps to evaluate a battery's ability to withstand mechanical shocks. The "150G" refers to the force of acceleration measured in gravitational units. To put it into perspective, 1G is equivalent to the force of Earth's gravity. So, a 150G force is 150 times stronger than the force of gravity. 100G's is the sort of thing that you see in race car crashes, and incredibly nasty ones at that. This test simulates real-world scenarios where batteries may experience impacts, drops, or jolts, ensuring they can endure such conditions without compromising their functionality or integrity. Dragonfly conducted this test three times on each of the six sides of the battery, ensuring its ability to withstand extreme impacts.

Dragonfly Energy also performs Drop Tests on its batteries, dropping them from a height of 1 meter (3.28 feet). This exceeds the standard requirements for the popular 1973 Listing, which only requires a few inches of drop. Vibration tests ensure they can withstand the movement experienced during various mobile applications. The company also conducts comprehensive tests on its batteries' Battery Management System (BMS) to ensure proper shutdown states. By subjecting its batteries to these more extensive tests, Dragonfly Energy goes above and beyond to ensure the safety and durability of its products.

Dragonfly also prioritized UN 38.3 which addresses various environmental conditions and safe transportation of batteries. It includes tests for temperature cycling, vibration, and impact resistance. These tests assess the battery's ability to withstand extreme temperatures, mechanical stresses, and rough handling during transportation.

Altitude testing was conducted to evaluate the battery's behavior and performance in low-pressure environments, typically associated with high altitudes. These tests were performed in line with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. It is important to ensure batteries can withstand lower air pressures to prevent leakage, venting, or other dangerous reactions. Compliance with DOT regulations ensures the safe transport of batteries, reducing the risk of incidents during storage or transit.

By implementing these rigorous testing procedures and exceeding industry standards, Dragonfly Energy demonstrates its strong commitment to providing the safest and highest-performing battery products on the market. Such efforts will pave the way for the safest and most reliable batteries and help to establish the company as a leader in providing lithium battery solutions.

