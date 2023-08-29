GlyCat demonstrates industry-leading 78% gold recovery for heap leaching

Expected 70% reduction in reagent costs

Reduces operating risk through mitigation of local cyanide supply disruption

Draslovka a.s. ('Draslovka'), a leading specialty chemicals company, announces it has executed a user license with Bayan Airag Exploration LLC in Mongolia for the world's first application of its proprietary glycine gold leaching process, GlyCatTM ('GlyCat'), in a commercial heap leaching application. Application of the technology has commenced to extract gold from ores mined from its Golden Hills and Limestone Ridge pits.

The decision to fully implement the technology on its heap leach operations was made following site-based testing and culminating in a 1000-tonne trial heap leach. The collaboration involved staff from Draslovka's Perth-based mining innovation centre and Bayan Airag site-based staff. The recent heap leach trial demonstrated higher recoveries than conventional cyanidation, with 78% overall gold recovery. This was achieved with a 65% reduction in cyanide and high recyclability of the glycine. Overall, due to high cyanide unit costs, the total reagent costs are projected to be reduced by over 70%.

The Bayan Airag mines are located in Mongolia where temperatures are regularly sub-zero making the trial and forward commercial application of the technology of interest to other cold climate applications globally.

Ivor Bryan, Chief Technology Officer of Draslovka Mining Solutions, commented:

"Working with the Bayan Airag team has been a fantastic collaboration and is an exciting milestone for Draslovka. GlyCat's use in heap leaching applications demonstrates equivalent or better recoveries and step change reduction in operating costs. This provides opportunities for our clients to extend mine life and convert uneconomic ores and wastes into viable metal production opportunities. We look forward to expanding our strong relationship with Bayan Airag as it considers other projects in its area of operations and as a foundation for further applications in Mongolia."

Peter Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Bayan Airag, added:

"At Bayan Airag where we often have challenges in cyanide supply and costs, we saw the GlyCat process as an opportunity to reduce our reliance on cyanide and to use a much more eco-friendly alternative that provides sustainability to our Mongolian business and improved outcomes to the community in which we work. It also gives us an advantage for when we encounter high levels of copper in our gold-silver ore. We are proud that the Bayan Airag mine is the first mine in Mongolia to use GlyCat and the first instance of commercial implementation of GlyCat in a heap leach anywhere in the world."

About Draslovka

Draslovka Holdings a.s. (Draslovka) is a global leader in cyanide-based chemical specialties and agricultural chemicals including next-generation fumigants and biocides. Utilising the company's significant expertise, Draslovka develops and scales solutions which are vital for delivering sustainable growth at pace. A private holding company based in the Czech Republic, it is owned by four Czech families and has more than 100 years of experience in hydrogen cyanide (HCN) production and HCN chemistry. The company specializes in the production of fully synthetic and highly purified liquid HCN, which undergoes further processing for application in a variety of downstream products ranging from the mining through to agriculture sectors. Through its scalable chemistry-based solutions, Draslovka aims to unlock transformation and be the leading global player in the production of cyanides for use in synthesis, mining, and industrial and agricultural applications, with safety and environmental sustainability at the heart of all its operations.

About Bayan Airag

Bayan Airag Exploration is a Mongolian mining company, operating since 2014 at a rate of 1m tonnes of ore per year, and the first mining project operating in Zavkhan province. Bayan Airag Exploration is committed to delivering sustainable development to host communities through responsible mining, protection of the environment and an unwavering focus on safety. The company has implemented numerous projects to support and develop host communities, including infrastructure, development of small businesses, livestock and pasture land management, cultural heritage, education and community health.

