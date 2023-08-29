Partnership strengthens ContractPodAi's ability in supporting customers to rapidly adopt generative AI, securely, efficiently, and at scale

ContractPodAi, provider of the award-winning AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. ContractPodAi will further extend its Leah Legal Copilot generative AI technology capabilities by adding Google Cloud's large language models (LLMs) via Vertex AI.

ContractPodAi's best-of-breed suite of LLMs now includes Google Cloud's LLMs, which further powers Leah to bring the following benefits to customers:

Traditional manual document review and analysis processes are time-consuming and prone to human error. By harnessing the power of generative AI and with the support of Google Cloud's LLMs, Leah can automate these tasks, drastically reducing the time required to review and analyze vast amounts of legal documents. Enhanced Accuracy: Legal documents often contain intricate details and complex language. The risk of missing crucial information or misinterpreting legal clauses is significantly mitigated with Leah. Leah can comprehend and extract pertinent information with references, ensuring that legal teams have access to comprehensive and precise insights.

Legal documents often contain intricate details and complex language. The risk of missing crucial information or misinterpreting legal clauses is significantly mitigated with Leah. Leah can comprehend and extract pertinent information with references, ensuring that legal teams have access to comprehensive and precise insights. Comprehensive Insights: Leah's ability to extract and analyze information from documents equips you with insights in a fraction of the time. Identify relevant clauses, key details, and critical information effortlessly across multiple documents and cases to identify connections and drive impactful legal analysis.

"This marks an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to providing market-leading technology to customers through collaborative partnerships," said Anurag Malik, President and Chief Technology Officer at ContractPodAi. "By using Google Cloud's large language models, we can better equip law firms and legal teams to scale their digital transformation, thanks to Google Cloud's best-in-class data analytics, workplace collaboration, security, and generative AI."

"We are excited to partner with ContractPodAi to power their next-generation legal assistant, utilizing the latest generative AI models from Google Cloud. This will empower legal and financial professionals to easily analyze, negotiate, draft, and redline contracts. This will also allow customers and partners to do complex legal analysis at scale and is a unique value proposition in the legal space across industries globally," said Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Partnerships and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

Leah is a cutting-edge AI solution designed specifically to empower law firms and legal teams to enhance their work with productivity gains. Powered by generative AI and now with the addition of Google Cloud's LLMs, this innovative technology leverages the most advanced LLMs to revolutionize the way legal documents are reviewed, analyzed, summarized, created, and interconnected.

About ContractPodAi:

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021 and 2022, ContractPodAi is on a mission to transform the way the world makes agreements. Lawyer-led and AI-powered, our 'One Legal Platform' was developed by attorneys as a solution for legal teams. Now, more than ever, it's clear legal teams aren't the only ones struggling with insurmountable workloads and complex contracts. That's why we've spent over a decade evolving our AI and CLM to offer an all-in-one platform where teams take charge of their contract management process and our new generative AI-powered Leah Legal Copilot to provide super-powered support for Legal Teams.

ContractPodAi amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including Microsoft, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com/

