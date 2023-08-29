Anzeige
29.08.2023
Global Telecom Solutions Adds Ascend Technologies to Partners

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Global Telecom Solutions (GTS), a professional consulting firm for business technology, has recently announced a partnership with Ascend Technologies.

Global Telecom Solutions, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Press release picture

This venture aims to deliver best of breed cybersecurity technology backed by highly-trained and certified security experts at Ascend's US-based security operations centers (SOCs). GTS is currently the only Technology Solutions Distributor able to offer Ascend's services.

The partnership will add Ascend's cybersecurity intelligence to GTS's IT solutions portfolio, which includes threat detection and prevention as well as response technologies and services.

Ascend Technologies offers a full suite of managed and consulting IT services, helping business leaders across a broad range of industries gain visibility and enhanced utilization of their deployed infrastructure and applications while maintaining, monitoring, and managing day-to-day operations.

"We're so proud to be working with Ascend Technologies," said GTS CEO Mark Stackpoole. "Their innovative technology and security talent will accelerate our vision of enabling our clients/partners with effective cybersecurity solutions."

GTS Clients and Partners will have access to Ascend's full lines of managed services to include cybersecurity, infrastructure, help desk and Microsoft support.

About Global Telecom Solutions: GTS is a cloud, connectivity and cybersecurity services distributor based in Detroit that helps businesses choose the best technology solutions. GTS partners with more than 150 service providers and has access to data vendors across the globe, enabling GTS to create best-of-breed technology solutions. It was founded in 2001 by Mark Stackpoole and Ryan Hathaway. Learn more at www.gtsdirect.com.

Contact: Sue Voyles, 734-667-2005, sue@logos-communications.com

SOURCE: Global Telecom Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777679/Global-Telecom-Solutions-Adds-Ascend-Technologies-to-Partners

