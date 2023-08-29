Identified as best-in-class CDMO in global biopharmaceutical aseptic fill-and-finish services

Best practices in operational efficiency and customer processes

Unmatched customer service experience

Recognition of strong financial performance

Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been awarded the Frost Sullivan's 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the aseptic fill-and-finish market for the company's high performance for its customers. The award, presented annually by the international growth strategy consulting firm, focuses on both business and customer impact along with industry status and trends in the market. In previous years the CDMO was awarded for their Customer Value Leadership and for their Customer Service Leadership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829493014/en/

Vetter earns Frost Sullivan's Customer Value Award for the third time. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Frost Sullivan recognizes the companies that offer products or services customers find superior for the overall price, performance, and quality. The firm applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across the two dimensions business and customer for each nominated company.

Vetter's core service offerings include drug product development, clinical and commercial aseptic filling, device assembly and secondary packaging. The award details Vetter's consistent and successful efforts to put the customer at the center of its operations.

In response to the announcement, Frost Sullivan's Senior Industry Analyst Surbhi Gupta said, "Vetter offers highly specialized, state-of-the-art parenteral development and manufacturing expertise for the entire life cycle, from clinical development to commercial production and packaging. Through unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality products and services and their exceptional knowledge and expertise, they strive to ensure their customers receive the best possible services."

Additionally, Frost Sullivan's Best Practices Research Analyst Pavel Zhebrouski remarked, "In 2021, we recognized Vetter for its business and customer impact, and we remain impressed with the continuous innovation and sustained leadership. Vetter uniquely leverages its expertise to meet its customers' needs, particularly the growing transition to injectables."

Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner was proud of the industry recognition: "We always make our best efforts to provide customers with qualities that are highlighted in this prestigious award. We leverage our seven decades of experience and over 6,000 employees to do so."

Managing Director fellow Thomas Otto emphasized: "We graciously acknowledge that this award shows we are on the right path, and we are looking to continue this approach towards the future."

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the U.S. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is also present with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of more than 6,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability, and acts as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact, has received multiple CDMO Leadership Awards and was awarded several times as Best Managed Company. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. Learn more at www.vetter-pharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829493014/en/

Contacts:

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Corporate Spokesperson Media Relations

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com