Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: A143C1 | ISIN: SE0007438577 | Ticker-Symbol: 0EH
Frankfurt
29.08.23
10:05 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2023 | 15:22
137 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of Toleranzia AB (451/23)

With effect from August 30, 2023, the unit rights in Toleranzia AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 08, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   TOL UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845576              
Order book ID:  302476                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from August 30, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Toleranzia AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   TOL BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845584              
Order book ID:  302475                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
