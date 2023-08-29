Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of Toleranzia AB (451/23)

With effect from August 30, 2023, the unit rights in Toleranzia AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 08, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TOL UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020845576 Order book ID: 302476 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 30, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Toleranzia AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: TOL BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020845584 Order book ID: 302475 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB