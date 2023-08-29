Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: Quadrant Report Ranks Swimlane the Leader in Security Automation with Highest Tech Excellence Rating

Swimlane Turbine outpaces SOAR competition in latest Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix



FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimlane , the low-code security automation company, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR). Among the 23 SOAR vendors measured in the report, Swimlane is positioned the furthest to the right on the Quadrant matrix and is recognized for the highest degree of Technology Excellence.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SOAR market research features a detailed analysis of the global market, including the sophistication of technology, competitive differentiation, product strategy and performance, vision and roadmap, and customer service excellence. This research provides strategic insights technology vendors can use to better understand the existing market and inform growth strategies. It also helps users evaluate vendor capabilities such as ease of deployment, application diversity and scalability.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as the #1 leader for technology excellence in security automation, and is a testament to the dedication of our product development engineers to produce the world's most-capable low-code automation platform," said James Brear, CEO at Swimlane. "Swimlane recently found that only 58% of companies can address every security alert. This further validates the need for security automation across every enterprise environment to ease the burden on security teams and improve their overall security posture with confidence."

Harness a Modern approach to Security Automation

The SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading SOAR vendors with a global impact. According to Shekhar Menkudale, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, SOAR is defined as: "A software solution that consolidates major capabilities of security solutions like incident response, threat intelligence, and security orchestration and automation to detect, analyze, and remediate known or unknown cyber threats throughout the network infrastructure. SOAR accomplishes threat response by segregating data about security alerts from various disparate systems, including SIEM, threat intelligence platforms, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, vulnerability scanners, endpoint protection products, UEBA, and IDSes/IPSes. A SOAR platform simplifies security operations by automating manual processes like log collection and threat detection."

Swimlane Turbine was recognized for its ability to capture hard-to-reach telemetry and provide unparalleled flexibility and performance. With a low-code approach to security automation, Swimlane delivers greater value than legacy SOAR, no-code automation or the combination of security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) platforms.

A recent report from Swimlane found that one-third of organizations believe they will never have a fully staffed security team. Swimlane Turbine unlocks the potential of automation beyond the SOC by delivering a low-code platform that serves as the system of record for the entire security team and enables anyone within the organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to its protection.

Additional Resources:

To learn more about Swimlane Turbine: https://swimlane.com/swimlane-turbine/

Download the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR): https://swimlane.com/resources/reports/soar-quadrant-spark-matrix/

About Swimlane

Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Swimlane unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps reduce process and data fatigue, overcome chronic staffing shortages, and quantify business value. The Swimlane Turbine platform combines human and machine data into actionable intelligence for security leaders. For more information, visit swimlane.com .

Media Contacts

Allison Knight

swimlane@10fold.com

806-570-9819

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/quadrant-report-ranks-swimlane-the-leader-in-security-automation-with-highest-tech-excellence-rating-330

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quadrant-report-ranks-swimlane-the-leader-in-security-automation-with-highest-tech-excellence-rating-301912570.html