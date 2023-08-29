Visual Lease Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Lease Accounting & Administration Software

Company's proven SaaS solutions are recognized in first analyst report dedicated to full lease portfolio management

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Visual Lease (VL), the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Lease Accounting and Administration Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment .

The IDC MarketScape is the first analyst report to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the combined lease accounting and lease administration capabilities of more than a dozen software providers. Over the last two years, IDC cross-compared the product strategies and capabilities of the vendors in this space through multiple system demos, customer references and surveys designed to collect details on platform functionality, roadmap, integrations, security and global use.

"Being named a Leader in this inaugural report reinforces our belief that when prioritized, lease record data has the potential to contribute significant strategic value to a business that extends far beyond meeting compliance requirements," said Visual Lease's CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "Informed by more than two decades of lease portfolio management experience, Visual Lease is the only solution that provides organizations with the visibility and controls needed to mitigate risk, optimize value and minimize cost - all critical capabilities in today's market."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Lease Accounting and Administration Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment notes, "Consider Visual Lease if you are looking for an end-to-end solution that leverages 25+ years of experience maximizing the value customers receive from their lease portfolio by ensuring they have strong, sustainable financial and operational controls and comprehensive reporting capabilities."

"Serving as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, Visual Lease provides organizations the opportunity to sustain lease accounting compliance and simultaneously leverage their leases for strategic financial and operational outcomes," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC. "Based on our analysis, VL offers substantial platform extension capabilities around tracking and reporting on the environmental impact of leased and owned assets to support their clients' ESG initiatives. The platform is well positioned to help organizations harness the power of their portfolio to enhance business resiliency."

To date, in 2023, Visual Lease has earned 12 Leader badges on G2, including Leader status for Enterprise businesses in both the Lease Administration and Lease Accounting categories for every consecutive quarter, as well as Leader status in both categories for businesses of all sizes. VL was also named a High-Performing Solution for Asset Management and for Lease Management for small businesses. Most recently, Visual Lease was recognized as a finalist in the category of Best SaaS Product in CSR, Sustainability and ESG by the Software as a Service Awards.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization solution provider, empowering organizations to leverage their lease portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes. Our powerful and secure platform serves as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, and is purpose-built to support every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS, GASB and ISSB reporting requirements, and mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease records. Our award-winning software is used by 1,500+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

