Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - VitrA Tiles, a leading producer of high-end ceramics, has appointed Dennis Szczybor as Country Director for its lucrative U.S. operations. The appointment of Szczybor, who previously served as Vice President at CFL Flooring, officially came into effect last month.

Caption: Dennis Szczybor, North American Director at VitrA Tiles

"In line with VitrA Tiles' ambitious growth targets in the burgeoning North American tile market, Dennis Szczybor has assumed the position of U.S. Country Director," Hasan Pehlivan, CEO of VitrA Tiles, said.



"With his considerable experience and industry insight, we're confident Dennis will bring fresh impetus to VitrA's continued growth and expansion in North America," he added.

Tapping into America



Since assuming the post, Szczybor has sought to strengthen collaboration with existing customers while attracting new ones, improve service levels, and oversee the completion of warehouse operations.



Szczybor began his career in 1990 as a sales representative at Haines. By 2013, he was Regional Manager at Emser Tiles, later serving as Business Development Director at Home Depot until 2017.



From 2017 to 2019, he was Vice President of Sales at Armstrong Flooring, later holding the position of Vice President of Business Development at Sambling Global USA Inc.



Szczybor holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration & Marketing from Maryland's Towson University.



350 million sqm industry



The total U.S. tile market is forecast to reach more than 350 million square meters within the next three years. And VitrA Tiles USA, under Szczybor's direction, is poised to capitalize on the boom.



VitrA Tiles is a subsidiary of Turkiye's Eczacibasi Holding, which also owns the Villeroy & Boch and Engers brands. Having more than 2,400 employees worldwide, it is the export champion of Turkiye's competitive tile industry, accounting for more than 50% of the country's total tile exports to Europe on a square-meter basis. VitrA Tiles is currently Germany's second largest tile supplier, and hopes to make similar inroads in the North American market.



"VitrA is one of the biggest players in Europe. We want to make VitrA Tiles a household name in North America," Dennis Szczybor said. "And as the regional market keeps trending upward, I am proud to be a part of this initiative and to lead the brand's journey in the USA with my past experience."



