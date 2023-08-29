Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
29.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,060 Euro
-0,002
-0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
29.08.2023 | 16:10
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Interim Results

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Interim Results 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Interim Results 
29-Aug-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of 2023 Interim Results 
 
Dublin/London, 29 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday, 7 September 2023. 
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning. 
On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Please use the numbers 
below, quoting the following access code: 668386 
 
Ireland     01 691 7842 
UK       020 3936 2999 
US       1 646 664 1960 
International  +44 20 3936 2999

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley

Morwenna Rice

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  267903 
EQS News ID:  1714189 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

