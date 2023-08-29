New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a diversified payments company with a Bitcoin mining subsidiary, announced today that Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, will be giving a virtual presentation on Wednesday, August 30th at 11 a.m. ET.

Interested investors and OLB shareholders are invited to pre-register or access live at the link below:

Presentation: August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cr6XiSZKQQe-0Gke-Ghp0Q

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech ecommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's ecommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com.

